Who can't wink and has Greensboro ties? Meet 'Cady' from Tanger Center's upcoming 'Mean Girls'

GREENSBORO — Girls can be mean, especially to the new girl in town.

Raleigh's English Bernhardt learns that lesson as Cady Heron in the touring Broadway show "Mean Girls — The Musical," which begins its run next week at Greensboro's Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Want to go? What: "Mean Girls — The Musical" When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 14 and 15; 8 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17; 2 p.m. Sept. 17 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 Where: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. Cost: Tickets start at $25 at ticketmaster.com More info: tangercenter.com

The musical, written by actor and writer Tina Fey, is based on Fey's original movie of the same name from 2004. It follows new girl Cady Heron, who is desperate to fit in and find friends after moving to Illinois from Africa. She "falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies" and learns some hard lessons when she tries to take down the leader.

We virtually sat down with Bernhardt for a quick email interview about her take on the show, her Triad connections, and a couple of interesting things people might not know about her.

Where are we reaching you?

I am currently with the tour in Madison, Wisconsin!

What's it like leading a tour performing in your home state?

It’s surreal. I am so grateful to have this opportunity and play this incredible role, but even more so to be able to share it with my friends and family.

How is the musical different from the movie? Will people enjoy the show who may not be familiar with the movie?

Absolutely! This show gives you all of the famed one-liners from the movie and iconic scenes and moments we all know and love but is ultimately just a story about a girl trying to fit in. It’s a show I truly believe everyone can relate to, with lessons we could all benefit from hearing again.

What is your favorite scene in the show?

My favorite scene is the very top of the show. I sing a big song called “It Roars” that shows Cady’s transition from living in Africa, to the first day of school at North Shore High, and it’s just a very exciting, high-energy scene and song that really kicks off the show with a bang!

What is an important lesson the audience will learn from the show?

That being yourself is better than trying to fit in. That the things that make you different and unique are what make you special. And you can never have enough pink ;)

What has been your favorite role and why?

That’s hard to say! Cady is certainly my favorite at the moment and the one that feels closest to home, but I loved being the standby and getting to play Janis and Regina as well. They are all 3 such incredibly well-written roles with epic songs to sing. I do miss the others! But settling into my version of Cady has really been a dream come true.

What is on your bucket list of roles to play?

I would love to play Eurydice in "Hadestown" or Zoe Murphy in "Dear Evan Hansen."

We heard you were one of the Triangle Rising Stars at DPAC. How did that change the trajectory of your career?

Oh gosh, it changed everything! After being selected as a winner of the Triangle Rising Star Awards and going on to compete in the Jimmy Awards, I was noticed and asked to audition for the "Dear Evan Hansen" workshop. I ended up doing the workshop and lab for the show which forced me to leave college and I was then cast in the "If/Then" tour (with the same director as Dear Evan Hansen) and realized there was no turning back!

What is one thing people might not know about you?

I’m left-handed, and I can’t wink!!

What do you think of Greensboro? Is there anywhere in particular you want to go while you're here?

I love Greensboro! My dad actually grew up there and my grandparents still reside there, so it’s very special for me to perform the show there and in the stunning new Tanger Center! Some of my favorite spots are the Green Valley Grill and Print Works Bistro, so I will absolutely be going back!!