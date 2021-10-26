'Wicked' attracts 66,000 to Greensboro's Tanger Center

Based on analysis by The Broadway League, the New York City-based national trade association for the Broadway industry, the impact of "Wicked" on the local Triad economy is estimated at more than $11 million, the announcement said.

This impact is generated by tourism dollars spent in locales such at hotels, local restaurants and parking decks. A stage production this large employs nearly 100 local stagehands, hair and wardrobe professionals, musicians and merchandise sellers.

From here, the Tanger Center Broadway season features "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Come From Away," "Disney's The Lion King" and "Mean Girls."

"Wicked" looks at what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different angle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent.

When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships, until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”