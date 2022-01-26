10 Greensboro arts organizations receive multicultural grassroots grants

GREENSBORO — Ten local organizations have been awarded Multicultural Grassroots Grants totaling $61,804.

Financed through the North Carolina Arts Council's Grassroots Arts Program, the grant program was facilitated by ArtsGreensboro as the designated county partner and is intended to provide local residents assess to quality art experiences.

"We are so pleased to make Grassroots grants to these ten organizations whose creative practice is as diverse as the audiences they serve," Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro president and chief executive officer, said in Wednesday's news release.

"From the African American Atelier to Joyemovement to the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, there is an exciting mix of art for our entire community to enjoy," Way said.

Multicultural Grassroots Grants are available to all Greensboro-based African American, Asian American, Latino or Native American art groups.

Grant funds may be used for expenditures to conduct quality arts programs or operational expenses. If the organization applied for project support for artist-led programming, the majority of artists must be African American, Asian American, Latino or Native American.