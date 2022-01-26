 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
10 Greensboro arts organizations receive multicultural grassroots grants
Save the Arts Foundation is a first-time ArtsGreensboro grant recipient. It's a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth and the arts. 

GREENSBORO — Ten local organizations have been awarded Multicultural Grassroots Grants totaling $61,804.

Financed through the North Carolina Arts Council's Grassroots Arts Program, the grant program was facilitated by ArtsGreensboro as the designated county partner and is intended to provide local residents assess to quality art experiences.

"We are so pleased to make Grassroots grants to these ten organizations whose creative practice is as diverse as the audiences they serve," Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro president and chief executive officer, said in Wednesday's news release.

"From the African American Atelier to Joyemovement to the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, there is an exciting mix of art for our entire community to enjoy," Way said.

Multicultural Grassroots Grants are available to all Greensboro-based African American, Asian American, Latino or Native American art groups.

Grant funds may be used for expenditures to conduct quality arts programs or operational expenses. If the organization applied for project support for artist-led programming, the majority of artists must be African American, Asian American, Latino or Native American.

"The NC Arts Council's Grassroots Arts Program continues our mission of 'arts for all people,'" Tamara Holmes Brothers, state arts council deputy director, said in Wednesday's announcement.

"Expanding support to arts organizations serving diverse audiences provides opportunities to advance equity in the arts," Brothers said. "We must encourage collaborative efforts that are reflective of the communities we serve. The awarded sub-grantees help us to continue in this work."

An external panel reviewed the applications and made funding recommendations. The ArtsGreensboro board of directors approved the recommendations at its Jan. 11 meeting.

Grant recipients

• Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, $7,640

• Guilford Native American Association, $7,570

• Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet, $7,570

• Joyemovement Dance Company, $7,430

• TAB Arts Center Non-Profit, $7,360

• Caza Azul of Greensboro, $7,150

• African American Atelier, $7,084

• The Poetry Project, $3,619

• Gant School of Music, $3,000

• Save the Arts Foundation, $3,381, a first-time ArtsGreensboro grant recipient.

More information about these grant recipients can be found on ArtsGreensboro's website.

