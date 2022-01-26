59 Triad area artists receive grants in 5-county region

"Our five-county region had more applicants and awardees than anywhere else in the state of North Carolina—a testament to the commitment and tenacity of our artists to live, work, and create in our region," Way said. "The Artist Support Grants are the bedrock to our ability to support artists."

Guilford County artist Kayo "Dakota" Bracey thanked ArtsGreensboro and said about his award: "Chasing your dreams is not only hard, but it can be really expensive; especially when you have to pay for everything on your own accord," he said in the news release.

"There are thousands of other artists that are in the same boat as I am, and many of them are not able to complete their masterpieces due to financial constraints," Bracey said.

Grantees by county:

DAVIDSON COUNTY (1)

Hope Holmes

DAVIE COUNTY (2)

Beth Andrews

Amanda Bury

Christina Tyler

FORSYTH COUNTY (16)

Dyadrik Borges