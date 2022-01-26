59 Triad area artists receive grants in 5-county region

GREENSBORO — Artist Support Grants totaling $84,500 have been awarded to 59 artists in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties to support professional and artistic development.
The announcement came Wednesday from ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Both administered the grant process and conducted a review panel to determine awardees. More information about these grant recipients can be found on ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County websites at artsgreensboro.org and intothearts.org.
More than 250 applications were received, with awards ranging from $400 to $2,000 in visual arts and crafts, literature, film, dance, music, performing arts and spoken word.
The grants are financed by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as part of a statewide initiative to support artists.
The list of grantees includes seven filmmakers supported by the Elliot Bowles Memorial Fund of the North Carolina Arts Foundation.
"I am so pleased we had such a rich and diverse group of Artist Support applicants. The creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship of the final grantees are remarkable," Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro president and chief executive officer, said in Wednesday's news release.
"Our five-county region had more applicants and awardees than anywhere else in the state of North Carolina—a testament to the commitment and tenacity of our artists to live, work, and create in our region," Way said. "The Artist Support Grants are the bedrock to our ability to support artists."
Guilford County artist Kayo "Dakota" Bracey thanked ArtsGreensboro and said about his award: "Chasing your dreams is not only hard, but it can be really expensive; especially when you have to pay for everything on your own accord," he said in the news release.
"There are thousands of other artists that are in the same boat as I am, and many of them are not able to complete their masterpieces due to financial constraints," Bracey said.
Grantees by county:
DAVIDSON COUNTY (1)
Hope Holmes
DAVIE COUNTY (2)
Beth Andrews
Amanda Bury
Christina Tyler
FORSYTH COUNTY (16)
Dyadrik Borges
Tim Bowman
Jessica Buchanan
Charmaine Cadeau
Janelle Di Lizio
Anita Justice
Janice Lancaster
Jamera McQueen-Smith
Barbara Mellin
Preetam Nayak
William Scheidt
Tonya Sheffield
Jessica Singerman
Victoria Vassar
Chris Yon and Taryn Griggs
GUILFORD COUNTY (37)
Marilynn Barr
Andrew Bowen
Dakota Bracey
Ashley Virginia Buffa
Adam Carlin
Bradley Caviness
Steven M. Cozart
Colin Cutler
Duane Cyrus
Anna Luisa Daigneault
Micah Daw
Lawrence Feir
Robin Gee
Angela L. Gunter
Ron Harris
Krystal Hart
Tamra Hunt
Korinn Annette Jefferies
Maia Kamil
Steven Landish
Elliot Miley
Elijah Miller
Zithobile Nxumalo
Kelley O'Brien
Derek Palacio
Katie Wall Podracky
Constance Reynolds
Jenna Rice
Alexis Rodriguez
Karl Ronnevik
Watricia Shuler
Julia Ridley Smith
Ann Tilley
Angela Tripp
April Whiting
Daron Whitmore
Antoine Williams