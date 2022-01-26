 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
59 Triad area artists receive grants in 5-county region
59 Triad area artists receive grants in 5-county region

Adam Carlin

Artist Adam Carlin is among grant recipients. 

 ADAM ARLIN, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Artist Support Grants totaling $84,500 have been awarded to 59 artists in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties to support professional and artistic development. 

The announcement came Wednesday from ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

Both administered the grant process and conducted a review panel to determine awardees. More information about these grant recipients can be found on ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County websites at artsgreensboro.org and intothearts.org.

More than 250 applications were received, with awards ranging from $400 to $2,000 in visual arts and crafts, literature, film, dance, music, performing arts and spoken word.

The grants are financed by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as part of a statewide initiative to support artists.

The list of grantees includes seven filmmakers supported by the Elliot Bowles Memorial Fund of the North Carolina Arts Foundation.

"I am so pleased we had such a rich and diverse group of Artist Support applicants. The creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship of the final grantees are remarkable," Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro president and chief executive officer, said in Wednesday's news release.

"Our five-county region had more applicants and awardees than anywhere else in the state of North Carolina—a testament to the commitment and tenacity of our artists to live, work, and create in our region," Way said. "The Artist Support Grants are the bedrock to our ability to support artists."

Guilford County artist Kayo "Dakota" Bracey thanked ArtsGreensboro and said about his award: "Chasing your dreams is not only hard, but it can be really expensive; especially when you have to pay for everything on your own accord," he said in the news release.

"There are thousands of other artists that are in the same boat as I am, and many of them are not able to complete their masterpieces due to financial constraints," Bracey said. 

Grantees by county:

DAVIDSON COUNTY (1)

Hope Holmes

DAVIE COUNTY (2)

Beth Andrews

Amanda Bury

Christina Tyler

FORSYTH COUNTY (16)

Dyadrik Borges

Tim Bowman

Jessica Buchanan

Charmaine Cadeau

Janelle Di Lizio

Anita Justice

Janice Lancaster

Jamera McQueen-Smith

Barbara Mellin

Preetam Nayak

William Scheidt

Tonya Sheffield

Jessica Singerman

Victoria Vassar

Chris Yon and Taryn Griggs

GUILFORD COUNTY (37)

Marilynn Barr

Andrew Bowen

Dakota Bracey

Ashley Virginia Buffa

Adam Carlin

Bradley Caviness

Steven M. Cozart

Colin Cutler

Duane Cyrus

Anna Luisa Daigneault

Micah Daw

Lawrence Feir

Robin Gee

Angela L. Gunter

Ron Harris

Krystal Hart

Tamra Hunt

Korinn Annette Jefferies

Maia Kamil

Steven Landish

Elliot Miley

Elijah Miller

Zithobile Nxumalo

Kelley O'Brien

Derek Palacio

Katie Wall Podracky

Constance Reynolds

Jenna Rice

Alexis Rodriguez

Karl Ronnevik

Watricia Shuler

Julia Ridley Smith

Ann Tilley

Angela Tripp

April Whiting

Daron Whitmore

Antoine Williams

RANDOLPH COUNTY (3)

Cara Bevan

Alberto Gonzalez

Chris Thompson

