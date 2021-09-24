Art in the Arboretum returns

GREENSBORO — Art in the Arboretum will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Greensboro Arboretum.

The arboretum is located within the Lindley Park, just off West Market Street and Wendover Avenue. Event admission is free and open to the public.

About 40 juried fine art and craft artists from throughout the region will line the arboretum’s paved walkways. Featured art will include glass, jewelry, paintings, pottery, mixed media, photography and wood fiber.

Other activities and features will include entertainment on three stages: Fiddle and Bow Stage (co-sponsored by the local Fiddle and Bow Society), International Stage and the Garden Stage.

It also will feature two food courts, beer/wine garden, practical gardening tips and wandering street performers. This year’s garden activity will be an I Spy through the Garden.

Last year's event featured musicians performing virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the continuing COVID concerns, Greensboro Beautiful has decided to initiate a number of changes, Event Coordinator Mebane Ham said in the announcement.