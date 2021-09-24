Art in the Arboretum returns

GREENSBORO — Art in the Arboretum will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Greensboro Arboretum.
The arboretum is located within the Lindley Park, just off West Market Street and Wendover Avenue. Event admission is free and open to the public.
About 40 juried fine art and craft artists from throughout the region will line the arboretum’s paved walkways. Featured art will include glass, jewelry, paintings, pottery, mixed media, photography and wood fiber.
Other activities and features will include entertainment on three stages: Fiddle and Bow Stage (co-sponsored by the local Fiddle and Bow Society), International Stage and the Garden Stage.
It also will feature two food courts, beer/wine garden, practical gardening tips and wandering street performers. This year’s garden activity will be an I Spy through the Garden.
Last year's event featured musicians performing virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the continuing COVID concerns, Greensboro Beautiful has decided to initiate a number of changes, Event Coordinator Mebane Ham said in the announcement.
Artists will be placed 10 feet apart, Art Bark (because of its close contact with family dogs and owners) has been canceled, as well as the Garden PopUp. Children and leashed dogs are welcome to attend and enjoy the music and entertainment.
“We are so pleased to bring Art in the Arboretum back to the Greensboro community," said Andrena Coleman, board chair of Greensboro Beautiful, said in the announcement.
"This free, fun and entertaining event featuring excellent artists and the best in local musical entertainment is 17 years strong," Coleman said.
Art in the Arboretum is sponsored by Greensboro Beautiful and the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, with promotional support from WFDD 88.5 Public Radio for the Piedmont.
For more information call 336-373-2199.
GARDEN STAGE
Noon: Africa Unplugged is led by renowned djembe master, songwriter, and educator Atiba Rorie.
1:25 p.m.: Medicine Men is a quartet of musicians from central North Carolina with very different musical roots.
2:50 p.m.: Sam Frazier & The Side Effects.
4:15 p.m. Brice Street.
FIDDLE & BOW STAGE
Sponsored by the Fiddle & Bow Society
Noon: Penny Smith, joined by keyboardist Robert Martin.
1 p.m.: Justin "Demeanor" Harrington