Art in the Arboretum virtual event postponed because of technical difficulties

GREENSBORO — With all the luck of 2020, Greensboro Beautiful's virtual Art in the Arboretum ran into a snag Sunday and has been postponed until next Sunday at 2 p.m.

Organizers said in an email that they ran into difficulties with the event's streaming platform. The annual event went virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People can go online to see recorded performances and presentations at greensborobeautiful.org and the organization's Facebook page, the organization said.

Musical performances include The Allen Boys, The Zinc Kings, The Walker Family Band, Island Vibes, William Nesmith, Eric Hunsucker and Jessie Dunks.

Volunteer curators will highlight special garden areas in the Greensboro Arboretum. The event also will offer recorded presentations with Steve Windham and Christina Larson talking about the pollinated meadow; Teri Hammer on the Butterfly Garden; Nancy Warberg on the Perennial Border and Graham Ray on the dwarf conifer and hosta collections.

Artists who normally would line the garden's walkways also will be featured at greensborobeautiful.org. They will be listed there through the holidays.

For more information, visit greensborobeautiful.org or call 336-373-2199.