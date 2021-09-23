Art Lives Here helps cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, medical providers

GREENSBORO — Dr. Stacy Wentworth made her first purchase from the Art Lives Here silent auction a decade ago.
Since then, she has bought another four or five pieces from the flagship fundraiser that supports Hirsch Wellness Healing Arts Programs for cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and medical providers.
Wentworth plans to buy more at this year’s mostly-virtual silent auction — the second year it has gone virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 100 artists have donated nearly 200 works of art to this 13th annual auction. They include paintings, mixed media, photography, book arts, fiber arts, ceramics, jewelry and glass art in a wide range of styles.
All sale proceeds support creativity and wellness programs, so that Hirsch can provide them free of charge.
The auction “combines so many things for me — purchasing local art, supporting Hirsch programs and decorating my home,” said Wentworth, medical director of cancer survivorship for Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health.
Bidding will open at 6 p.m. Saturday and continue through Oct. 2.
The final 30 minutes of bidding will be a Facebook Live streaming event from 7:30 to 8 p.m. It will be broadcast from the historic Revolution Mill’s 1250 Gallery, 1250 Revolution Mill Drive.
Buyers also can see all the works during five days of socially-distanced, in-person viewing from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Oct. 1 in 1250 Gallery.
In addition to the nearly 200 donated works, Art Lives Here 2021 will introduce “Out of the Vault” works for auction. It will feature pieces donated by art owners.
Louise Grape founded Hirsch Wellness Network 13 years ago to offer needed emotional support to those affected by cancer. Hirsch has served more than 13,000 participants in more than 1,200 programs.
For years, organizers of the annual Art Lives Here silent auction paired it with a popular gala.
The pandemic prompted organizers to shift to an online format in 2020.
The web-based bidding raised more money than previous live events: $71,000 in gross income and sponsorships in 2020, up from $60,000 in 2019, Grape said.
“We all miss having the social interaction of our gala event,” Grape said in a news release. “But we’ve proven that people like buying art online.”
Ralph Lauren is this year’s presenting sponsor. Other corporate and individual donors provide support.
“With our ClickBid format,” Grape said, “there’s more time to choose your favorite pieces, bid right from your phone and have access to the site 24/7.”
Hirsch programs also have gone virtual during the pandemic. Each month, more than 350 participants have attended 25 workshops via Zoom.
Silent auction proceeds pay for instructors and art supplies and support operating expenses.
Molly Haile of Summerfield teaches creative writing, and hosts a book group and a Zoom discussion with local artists.
“Even though we usually don’t talk directly about cancer in most classes, everyone in any of our classes understands what cancer can do to a person and a family,” Haile said. “That quiet understanding, that quiet comfort in being together, is part of the healing that takes place at Hirsch, too.”
“But it’s not all quiet,” Haile added. “There’s a whole lot of laughter in Hirsch classes.”
She and her husband, Andy, have bought paintings, jewelry and pottery at past auctions.
“I definitely keep an eye out for art by some of my favorite artists,” Haile said. “It’s fun to see what pieces they’ve chosen to donate to the auction each year.”
Wentworth’s husband, Todd D’Andrea, is among artists who have donated their work this year.
D’Andrea gave two handcrafted skateboards. “I look forward to seeing how bidders respond,” Wentworth said.
Wentworth’s first purchase at Art Lives Here was Addren Doss’s oil painting of a black and white Jersey calf in red cowboy boots, titled “Moo Scootin’ Boogie.” It hangs in Wentworth’s Oak Ridge home.
So do other watercolors and pencil drawings, primarily with a farm theme, that she has bought at the auction over the years.
“Moo Scootin’ Boogie” remains her favorite.
Claire Appling had volunteered at a few of the auctions. Last year was the first time that she bought something at the virtual auction. Since she lives in Wilmington, a virtual auction is a nice option, she said.
Hirsch has been part of life for her and her mother since the late 1990s, Appling said. They both started attending Hirsch programs after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Her mother is in full remission, and now serves on Hirsch’s board. “I’m a happy buyer and love Hirsch, so will definitely continue to buy from those auctions,” Appling said.
Ann Carriel estimates that she has bought about 12 pieces at the auction over the years, mostly paintings and a sculpture.
She said she displays contemporary pieces in her Greensboro home, and more traditional works with nature themes in a small mountain house.
Carriel plans to buy again this year to support a worthy cause.
“I am just overwhelmed with what Louise has done,” Carriel said.
Wentworth has her eye on a landscape that reminds her of the back country roads of Illinois where she grew up. She’s also looking at a watercolor of a rooster.Wentworth encourages her patients to attend Hirsch’s programs.
She expresses gratitude for Hirsch’s pivot to online programming, making programs more accessible to patients.
She has connected a young woman going through intense treatment with a class to pursue her lifelong desire to learn photography. She has watched another patient transition from treatment to a passionate Hirsch volunteer.
“I tell patients that art, mindfulness, yoga, etc. are the path to healing after and during this intense life experience,” Wentworth said.
