Art Lives Here helps cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, medical providers

Wentworth’s first purchase at Art Lives Here was Addren Doss’s oil painting of a black and white Jersey calf in red cowboy boots, titled “Moo Scootin’ Boogie.” It hangs in Wentworth’s Oak Ridge home.

So do other watercolors and pencil drawings, primarily with a farm theme, that she has bought at the auction over the years.

“Moo Scootin’ Boogie” remains her favorite.

Claire Appling had volunteered at a few of the auctions. Last year was the first time that she bought something at the virtual auction. Since she lives in Wilmington, a virtual auction is a nice option, she said.

Hirsch has been part of life for her and her mother since the late 1990s, Appling said. They both started attending Hirsch programs after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her mother is in full remission, and now serves on Hirsch’s board. “I’m a happy buyer and love Hirsch, so will definitely continue to buy from those auctions,” Appling said.

Ann Carriel estimates that she has bought about 12 pieces at the auction over the years, mostly paintings and a sculpture.