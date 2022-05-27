Artist adds a nontraditional mural to Greensboro's Downtown Greenway

GREENSBORO — Walk along Murrow Boulevard under Summit Avenue on the Downtown Greenway, and view the new mural on city history.

Charlotte artist Sharon Dowell has created "Modern Love: Celebrating Greensboro's African American Modernist Architecture."

Dowell's mural honors the creativity of young African American architects of the 1950s and 1960s with painted images of Modernist buildings that they designed in the city's eastern section.

She sets the imagery against the painted backdrop of a redlining map from the 1930s, where African Americans were isolated to living in areas that would have lower investment.

The focus is on the architects, Dowell said. The redlining maps are part of their story.

"Black architects were typically confined to only build in the redlined areas that were less desirable, which is why you see their structures largely on the east side," Dowell said.

"So I felt that incorporating the redline map imagery was a way to represent that as well as the general racism and roadblocks they faced to becoming architects," she said.

It's not a traditional mural, painted directly on a wall — but on nine shaped metal canvases affixed to an underpass wall.

Dabney Sanders, Downtown Greenway project manager, calls it "an engaging piece."

"It certainly makes walking under this ugly trestle a lot better," Sanders said as cars drove by.

On the underpass wall directly across Murrow Boulevard, local artist Darlene McClinton led artists Coka Coleman, Uriah Sadlier and James Raleigh to create a wall mural, much like a mirrored image of the other.

McClinton's images are in aqua, as is the ribbon painted on the opposite wall that ties together Dowell's works.

"My goal was to complement her work," McClinton said. "Therefore, I used the same geometric shapes, hues and scale to create a visual balance."

Sanders likes what she sees in McClinton's work. "It was exactly what we wanted," she said.

Private contributions support all of the Downtown Greenway art, including $27,000 for the mural project.

Sometime in 2024, the Downtown Greenway will be finished.

The public then can walk or bicycle the entire 4-mile loop around center city, while enjoying its landscaping and public art.

It will include four major cornerstones as well as benches, bike racks, drinking fountains, bus shelters and crosswalks.

With increased costs for materials and labor, the project price tag has climbed from $43 million last year to $50 million, financed with public and private money.

Sanders works for Action Greensboro, an arm of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce that has joined with the city to create the greenway.

Up next: During the third week in June, artist Theresa Arico of Chapel Hill will install her bench at the southeast corner of Murrow Boulevard and East Market Street.

Soon after, installation is expected to start on the Freedom Cornerstone.

Internationally-known Atlanta artist Radcliffe Bailey will create the fourth and final cornerstone in the greenway’s southeast corner, at the northeast corner of Murrow and East Gate City boulevards.

Two more artistic benches will be commissioned for the College Hill and Westerwood neighborhoods.

Their installation will await completion of the final mile of greenway on its western perimeter.

So far, 25 of more than 40 planned pieces of public art are complete.

They include "Modern Love."

Greenway planners knew that, during the next decade, the Summit Avenue bridge over Murrow Boulevard would need significant work.

The Downtown Greenway art selection panel didn't want to lose a mural to that work, as they had in the greenway's Morehead Park area, and have to replace it.

The panel sought an artist who could install a work that could be removed if needed and then put back.

They selected Dowell, a muralist who had created work for Charlotte's stations along its light rail.

"We don’t have them do a real proposal for us until we have selected them," Sanders said. "We like them to get to know the community so they can create a very site-specific piece."

They talked with Dowell about east Greensboro, where the piece would be located.

Dowell read city history from various online sources, including preservationgreensboro.org, ncmodernist.org and greensboro-nc.gov, she said. She learned about the city's modern Black architects as well as about Ed Lowenstein, the first white architect in the state to hire them.

The architects saw Modernism as "a new beginning and a symbol of the promise of the future held for African Americans in the South," according to an article in North Carolina Architects & Builders.

"Reading this, I knew I wanted to create public art that celebrated their historic works and contributions to Greensboro," Dowell said via email.

COVID-19's slowdown of supply chains and raw materials proved the greatest challenge, Dowell said. Some paint colors took weeks to come in. An aluminum shortage pushed the project timeline and installation from last fall to spring.

Dowell both spray-painted and hand-painted on the tunnel's concrete wall and on nine shaped canvases made of AluPOLY. AluPOLY consists of two thin layers of aluminum bonded on either side of a polyethylene core. It's often used for signage.

The nine shapes might look like alphabet letters from a distance. They aren't.

The mural's Modernist shapes echo the architectural style. They signify freedom, movement and forward, progressive thinking, Dowell said.

They depict seven Modernist structures designed by Willie "Blue" Jenkins, Gerard E. Gray and William Alfred Streat.

Measuring 7 feet high and 159 feet wide, the mural features the Dudley High School Gym, Episcopal Church of the Redeemer at 901 E. Friendly Ave., the Dr. Charles Fountain House on Dudley Street, the N.C. A&T McNair Engineering Building, the William Street House on Tuscaloosa Street, the Bowden Building on Murrow Boulevard and the Kenneth Lee home.

Within the shapes, the purple backgrounds represent royalty and power. Colorful vine-like shapes are a nod to nature and architecture coexisting together, Dowell said.

The red and yellow areas are abstracted shapes taken from the redlining map.

On its website, Preservation Greensboro explains under a section titled "Institutional Racism."

"By 1936, the area fell victim to institutional redlining," the nonprofit says. "Redlining was a systematic denial of various services through the government-sponsored Home Owners’ Loan Corporation based on community racial composition. Most of Nocho Park, Clinton Hills and surrounding neighborhoods were shaded yellow or red and deemed 'definitely declining' or 'hazardous' for investment."

"The layers," Dowell said, "are a way of representing the hardships and racism stacked against them (the architects), yet they were resilient and their brilliance shined through."

A circular plaque to be installed in June will tell the mural's story.

When walkers and cyclists pass by, Dowell said, "I hope that they will pause to enjoy the imagery and inquire about the meaning, read the plaque with information and discover more about Black Modern architects and their nearby structures in Greensboro."

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.