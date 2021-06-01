ArtsGreensboro commissions song, video to honor creativity's role during pandemic

How you can help

To support the creative community, ArtsGreensboro asks that the public:

1. Share the "Through It All" music video on social media and elsewhere. Use #artsgso to show support.

2. Visit artsgreensboro.org to submit photos or videos sharing why art is an important part of the community. Follow ArtsGreensboro on social media to stay up to date on meetings to advocate for funding.

3. Support the ArtsFund. Click the donate link on artsgreensboro.org.