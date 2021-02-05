ArtsGreensboro strives to lift up artists and art programs across Guilford County

GREENSBORO — Laura Way, executive director of ArtsGreensboro, says that art is inextricably linked to the well-being and vitality of our community as the arts enrich our physical, economic, social and cultural life together.
Way contends the arts are essential to Greensboro’s ongoing revitalization, recovery and reinvention. “When the arts are central to a city’s identity and are promoted, celebrated and supported not as something nice but as something needed then the whole city transforms,” she said.
Research on the impact the arts have on a community is compelling. When the arts are viewed as vital assets and are woven into all aspects of community life, the impact on the community is profound. A vibrant artistic community not only contributes to economic development but also brings people together and creates a sense of pride and belonging.
A lively arts community has been shown to improve the physical environment and neighborhood connections as well as help preserve local cultural heritage. In addition, an engaged arts community bridges cultural, ethnic and racial boundaries. Further, the research concludes that cities with a strong arts community attracts people to not only visit but also to make their home in that location.
Way believes artists should be at the table in all sectors of our community life. Artists, Way said, facilitate new ways of thinking and being together — and this positively shapes our community. Artists, by nature, said Way, are curious, creative, collaborative and connected in a deep way to the human condition. As such, artists see possibilities and beauty where others do not and artists are naturally innovative and resourceful.
Because Way has witnessed how artists enhance creative thinking in education, business and social justice movements, she would like to see an artist on every board of directors in Greensboro.
“We need artists to have an active seat at the table in all parts of our community,” Way said. “Add a creative to your boardroom table, and the unexpected will happen."
Richard Moore, a board member of ArtsGreensboro, said, “There is no question that the value of the 'arts' in the broadest sense is critical to the fabric of the community.” Moore pointed out that often people in our community do not recognize the role arts organizations play in the economic health of the community directly through employment or indirectly through patron expenditures at restaurants, hotels and other businesses.
In addition, Moore has seen how potential companies and employees take into consideration the robustness of the arts as a major factor in deciding to move to a new location. Livability, Moore said, goes way beyond the composition of a job at a company. “It is critical to have a broad array of arts across the community so that individuals and families can 'find themselves' and commit to the local area,” Moore said.
Richard Florida, author of "Who’s Your City?," has long argued that the arts can help cities attract talent, spur innovation and grow their economies.
Sunny Gravely Foushee, executive director of TAB Arts Center in Greensboro, said the arts in every corner of our neighborhoods communicates something very important about our values as a community. “Art beautifies communities and gives neighborhoods and individuals a sense of pride. The arts should be woven into every part of our community life,” Foushee said.
Foushee has participated in weekly check-in calls sponsored by ArtsGreensboro where Way facilitates a conversation with leaders of arts organizations across Guilford County and asks what they need and how they might support one another. Foushee said the collaborations and support are crucial for her and her arts organization.
As a result of these check-ins, several local arts organizations are sharing much needed services in order to improve the work they are doing. “During these unprecedented times, art has not only reflected our current state, it has also been used as a form of therapy to deal with the isolation and depression many people have been facing and it gives children a way to think critically and creatively,” Foushee said.
Lia Miller, executive director for Creative Aging Network-NC, combats ageism through the arts in our community. The nonprofit offers a platform for older people to share lessons learned and make life more gratifying through creative exploration, multidisciplinary arts programming and community exhibitions.
Miller said research shows that older people who engage in professionally conducted arts programs take less medication, have fewer falls and doctor visits, and experience decreased loneliness, improved mood and better overall health. “Creative expression is a fundamental human need that releases dopamine (the feel-good chemical in our brain), reduces anxiety and stress, and can alleviate challenges associated with chronic disease,” Miller said.
Miller appreciates the support from ArtsGreensboro in order for her nonprofit to continue to foster health and well-being among our older population through the arts.
Rebecca Buffington, board chairwoman for ArtsGreensboro, believes in advocating for the arts in all communities.
"Creative communities embrace the arts and integrate them in every decision, from community investment to economic development," she said. "ArtsGreensboro's role is to be an arts advocate. We are positioned to drive impact and work together within our community to rethink a stronger and more collaborative arts landscape."
