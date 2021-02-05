ArtsGreensboro strives to lift up artists and art programs across Guilford County

GREENSBORO — Laura Way, executive director of ArtsGreensboro, says that art is inextricably linked to the well-being and vitality of our community as the arts enrich our physical, economic, social and cultural life together.

Way contends the arts are essential to Greensboro’s ongoing revitalization, recovery and reinvention. “When the arts are central to a city’s identity and are promoted, celebrated and supported not as something nice but as something needed then the whole city transforms,” she said.

Research on the impact the arts have on a community is compelling. When the arts are viewed as vital assets and are woven into all aspects of community life, the impact on the community is profound. A vibrant artistic community not only contributes to economic development but also brings people together and creates a sense of pride and belonging.

A lively arts community has been shown to improve the physical environment and neighborhood connections as well as help preserve local cultural heritage. In addition, an engaged arts community bridges cultural, ethnic and racial boundaries. Further, the research concludes that cities with a strong arts community attracts people to not only visit but also to make their home in that location.