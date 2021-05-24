Cone Health to add 2 commissioned pieces to its art

At the Cone Health MedCenter for Women, artist Ilasahai Prouty has been chosen to create a piece for the interior of the building at 930 Third St.

The two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility opened May 3, offering innovative medical care and a variety of support services providing increased health care access for all women.

Prouty teaches art at Appalachian State University. She was a resident artist at the Penland School of Craft, and has exhibited throughout the United States.

She was chosen from multiple artists across North Carolina by a committee of ArtsGreensboro and Cone Health stakeholders.

Her piece — with an estimated $15,000 budget paid for through hospital philanthropy — is expected to be in place by September.

The piece will be created in the spirit of a sewing bee.

Prouty’s project will connect a group of diverse women to create art that embodies the goal of Cone Health: a place that is welcoming to all women, regardless of their stage of life, status, background or health condition.

Women in the communities served by Cone Health will be invited to learn how to make patterned paper and to share photographs of health and health care in their lives.