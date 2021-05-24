Cone Health to add 2 commissioned pieces to its art

GREENSBORO — Artists, donors and art lovers have helped Cone Health decorate its buildings and campuses with creations ranging from portraits to large outdoor pieces.
Now the health care delivery system plans to add two more art pieces — one at Moses Cone Hospital, the other inside the new Cone Health MedCenter for Women.
"Health care is a journey for our patients that involves a variety of experiences, emotions and outcomes," hospital President Preston Hammock said in a news release.
"Art can play a vital role in that journey, providing inspiration, hope and compassion during some of the most important moments in our patients' lives," Hammock said.
The mission of Cone Health's Healing Arts Program reflects that.
Studies show that well-designed hospital environments that have art focus can reduce patients' anxiety and stress, accelerate recovery, shorten hospitalizations, reduce medication use, lessen pain and promote a sense of well-being, said Ruth Heyd, Cone Health philanthropy officer.
"As a physician, I know that art in all forms plays a key role in healing," Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone Health chief operating officer, said. "We want to surround our team, the patients we care for and their loved ones with art that is both beautiful and inspiring."
At the Cone Health MedCenter for Women, artist Ilasahai Prouty has been chosen to create a piece for the interior of the building at 930 Third St.
The two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility opened May 3, offering innovative medical care and a variety of support services providing increased health care access for all women.
Prouty teaches art at Appalachian State University. She was a resident artist at the Penland School of Craft, and has exhibited throughout the United States.
She was chosen from multiple artists across North Carolina by a committee of ArtsGreensboro and Cone Health stakeholders.
Her piece — with an estimated $15,000 budget paid for through hospital philanthropy — is expected to be in place by September.
The piece will be created in the spirit of a sewing bee.
Prouty’s project will connect a group of diverse women to create art that embodies the goal of Cone Health: a place that is welcoming to all women, regardless of their stage of life, status, background or health condition.
Women in the communities served by Cone Health will be invited to learn how to make patterned paper and to share photographs of health and health care in their lives.
Prouty will then build a large collage weaving together the painted papers and the photographs.
This quilt-based composition, titled "Gathering," will echo sewing circles that have connected women through creativity, conversation and handwork.
“Women walk through our doors with diverse life experiences and backgrounds,” Cone Health Director Walidah Karim-Rhoades said in the news release.
“We want women to experience art in this unexpected place, as art has the ability to empower, heal, transform and provide connection – which aligns beautifully with the intent of MedCenter for Women," Karim-Rhoades said.
Another piece of art for Moses Cone Hospital will be commissioned by Cone Health and the Public Art Endowment of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
The large outdoor sculpture will go in a large circular area between the hospital's Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center and the Women's & Children's Center.
Planners hope that it will be in place by the end of 2022.
The $300,000 budget will consist of $75,000 from the Public Art Endowment and $225,000 to be raised by Cone Health Philanthropy.
Since 2008, the Public Art Endowment has made possible the long-term and permanent placements of significant public artworks throughout the city.
The commissioning of the Cone Hospital piece will begin with a formal request for qualifications in August, said Cheryl Stewart, the endowment's public art consultant.
It will include visits, interviews and presentations by a select number of artists.
Cone Health and the Public Art Endowment will conduct a fundraising campaign to pay for it.
Contact Ruth Heyd at ruth.heyd@conehealth.com to learn more about joining the fundraising effort.
