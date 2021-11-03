Creative Greensboro seeks visual artists for new Downtown Arts program

GREENSBORO — Attention, visual artists: Would you like to see your creation displayed downtown?

A new Downtown Arts initiative will provide paid opportunities and marketing support for local visual artists, whose work will be displayed in locations throughout downtown.

The initiative was announced Wednesday by Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture.

The application deadline is Dec. 3. For the application and additional requirements, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

Ten artists will be selected for the Art on Downtown Kiosks program. Each will receive a $500 honorarium and at least 10 weeks of display time for their work on digital kiosks located throughout downtown.

One artist will be selected for the Art in City Hall program, a $3,000 commission to create an original artwork that will be placed in the city’s permanent collection and displayed in city facilities.

The work will also be transferred to digital format, printed on vinyl, and then installed in a prominent location at the Melvin Municipal Office Building.

