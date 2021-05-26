Creative Greensboro selects residency program artists

Leaders from each neighborhood participated in the residency decision process. Each artist has shown a connection to the neighborhood. The artists also will offer a variety of arts-based community engagement programming throughout the six-month residency.

“The Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program gives local artists an opportunity to organize, design, and lead community programming and a mural installation that is informed by the people and place where the residency occurs,” Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal said in the announcement. He oversees Creative Greensboro, the city's office of arts and culture.

“This program is a celebration of the economic and community development impact that artists have when given the space and support to do their work," Deal said. "We believe this will be an exciting period of time for each of these three artists and neighborhoods and look forward to keeping the community updated about their progress.”

The Neighborhood Arts: Residency Program is made possible by the City of Greensboro, US Department of Housing and Urban Development and Community Development Block Grant program.

Additional support is provided by the Parks and Recreation, Libraries and Museums, and Transportation departments.

For more information on the Neighborhood Arts program visit www.creativegreensboro.com or contact Josh Sherrick at 336-373-7817.