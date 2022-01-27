 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast prompts postponement of Creative Greensboro Saturday mural celebration
Forecast prompts postponement of Creative Greensboro Saturday mural celebration

GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro has postponed Saturday's plans to celebrate its basketball court mural at Steelman Park, 925 Highland Ave.

Saturday's weather forecast of extreme cold, high winds and possible snow prompted Greensboro Greensboro to reschedule the event for March 5.

The community had been invited to celebrate the basketball mural, “Taking Flight,” at Steelman Park.

The mural is one of three pieces created in November during Creative Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts Residency Program, a five-month long community-engaged arts residency led by Glenwood resident and artist-in-residence Harry Turfle.  

Creative Greensboro launched the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program last June in three neighborhoods to broaden and diversify arts opportunities through artist-led and community-informed, participatory arts-related programming that occurs close to home.

Residents from Kings Forest, Dudley Heights and Glenwood chose artists to lead the effort in their neighborhoods, which includes at least one major culminating visual art project.

