Go Triad: Calendar of events

CLUBS & CAFES

FUN STUFF

SCREENINGS

The 19th Annual Triad Jewish Film Festival: Virtual: Feb. 25-March 14. Presenting seven films from Israeli and Jewish cinema, not yet available in theaters. Individual tickets start at $11 per film. Ticket packages are available.This year's films focus on the global diversity of Judaism.336-852-5433 or mytjff.com .

ONGOING VIRTUAL, IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Greensboro History Museum: African American/Black History Through February: New episodes every Tuesday from the History Notes podcast. Listeners can learn about Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the state historic site that bears her name, what's new at North Carolina’s African American Heritage Commission. History Lunch Break broadcasts live on Zoom and Facebook every Friday at noon. This month’s guests will be talking about a documentary which features civil rights leader Dr. George Simkins Jr., a new display at Greensboro’s Historic Magnolia House and more. To connect with these programs, visit https://greensborohistory.org.