 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Go Triad: Calendar of events
0 comments

Go Triad: Calendar of events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
michael unger

UNCSA presents prize-winning organist and harpsichordist Michael Unger, who will perform a recital of repertoire by Johann Sebastian Bach in dialogue with music that inspired him and was inspired by him. The program will include works by Dieterich Buxtehude, Felix Mendelssohn and Nadia Boulanger as well as improvisation and more. The program will livestream at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6p2rxax

18 • THURSDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Zoom book discussion of "Silent Voices" by Ann Cleves. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F - Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: 4 p.m. A poetry workshop. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

Scuppernong Books: Ed Tarkington: 7 p.m. "The Fortunate Ones." An online event. Register: tinyurl.com/3zcma4ek

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Crossroads Nashville Round. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: 5 p.m. Celebrate Greensboro's Black-owned businesses: School of Thought, LLC. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F - Greensboro Library: Documentary and Discussion: 7 p.m. Discuss the documentary "Black, Gay, and HIV Positive: America's Hidden Epidemic." The 16-minute documentary is available through Films on Demand. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

19 • FRIDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: Graphic Novels for Teens: 3 p.m. Fact and fiction. A virtual introduction. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.

CLUBS & CAFES

Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Slippery When Wet: The Nation's Premier Bon Jovi Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-150. 336-272-9888.

FUN STUFF

F - High Point Museum's Fifth Annual Family Game Night: Online. 5-7 p.m. Museum staff will host different “game rooms.” www.highpointnc.gov

20 • SATURDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: African American Book Club: 2 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

FUN STUFF

Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.

Piedmont Arts: Virtual African American Read-in and Family Day: 11 a.m. The event will highlight contributions by African American artists to American music. Follow the link at PiedmontArts.org or visit Facebook.com/PiedmontArtsMartinsville.

F - Greensboro Library: A Song in Our Heart: 1 p.m. Black musical families trivia contest. Virtual. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.

21 • SUNDAY

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: African American Inventors: 3 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

22 • MONDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club Online: 1:30 p.m. Discussing "Bluebird, Bluebird" by Attica Locke. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: The Navy B-1 Band Throughout the Years: 5 p.m. A group of African American students, primarily from N.C. A&T, whose time in the service helped to integrate the Navy. Online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.

F - Greensboro Library: Exclusion by Design: 7 p.m. From redlining to gentrification. A panel of experts will discuss redlining’s impacts on African American families in Greensboro. Online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

23 • TUESDAY

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: Our Words, Our Voices: 5 p.m. Greensboro poets of color featuring Clement Mallory. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

N.C. Cooperative Extension: Spring Gardening Classes “Grow with Us!”: 6 p.m. Growing great tomatoes. Zoom. Registration is required: http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus

Police, Community & Justice Webinar: The Role of School Resource Officers: 6 p.m. Registration information can be found at https://greensborohistory.org/events.

F - Greensboro Library: NEA Big Read Keynote Speaker: Erica Armstrong Dunbar: Virtual: 7 p.m. A discussion about Dunbar's work to uncover the truth and cast a new light on lesser-known figures from American history. Registration: https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

MUSIC

UNCSA Livestream: Bach Reflections: Organist, Michael Unger in Concert: 7:30 p.m. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/y6p2rxax

24 • WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. A community conversation on "Our Malady." Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: The Coming: An Exploration of the Black Family: 7 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

Police, Community & Justice: Democracy Tables: An opportunity to share experiences and connect with neighbors around topics important to Greensboro. Democracy Tables are a collaboration with the UNCG Communication Studies Department and other partners. https://greensborohistory.org/democracytables.

MUSIC

Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.

25 • THURSDAY

BOOKS

F - Greensboro Library: Southern Lit Discussion Group: 10 a.m. Virtual. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F - Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing "Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick" by Zora Neale Hurston. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. "Economy Hall: The Hidden History of a Free Black Brotherhood" by Fatima Shaik. www.scuppernongbooks.com.

CLUBS & CAFES

Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events

FUN STUFF

F - Greensboro Library: Celebrate Greensboro's Black-Owned Businesses: 5 p.m. Lady Bizness. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

F - Greensboro Library: Documentary and Discussion: Signing Black in America: 7 p.m. A documentary on the history and social contexts for African American sign language. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov

SCREENINGS

The 19th Annual Triad Jewish Film Festival: Virtual: Feb. 25-March 14. Presenting seven films from Israeli and Jewish cinema, not yet available in theaters. Individual tickets start at $11 per film. Ticket packages are available.This year's films focus on the global diversity of Judaism.336-852-5433 or mytjff.com.

ONGOING VIRTUAL, IN-PERSON EVENTS

FUN STUFF

Greensboro History Museum: African American/Black History Through February: New episodes every Tuesday from the History Notes podcast. Listeners can learn about Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the state historic site that bears her name, what's new at North Carolina’s African American Heritage Commission. History Lunch Break broadcasts live on Zoom and Facebook every Friday at noon. This month’s guests will be talking about a documentary which features civil rights leader Dr. George Simkins Jr., a new display at Greensboro’s Historic Magnolia House and more. To connect with these programs, visit https://greensborohistory.org.

Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersizelittletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.

Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.

UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.

VISUAL ART

Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.

Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com

SUPPORT/SELF-HELP

Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. Every night. 425-535-9152, then dial in # 712-770-5398#, access code 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News