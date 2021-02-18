Go Triad: Calendar of events

18 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Kathleen Clay Mystery Book Club: 2 p.m. Zoom book discussion of "Silent Voices" by Ann Cleves. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Benjamin Bards: 4 p.m. A poetry workshop. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: Ed Tarkington: 7 p.m. "The Fortunate Ones." An online event. Register: tinyurl.com/3zcma4ek
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Crossroads Nashville Round. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$100. 336-272-9888.
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: 5 p.m. Celebrate Greensboro's Black-owned businesses: School of Thought, LLC. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Documentary and Discussion: 7 p.m. Discuss the documentary "Black, Gay, and HIV Positive: America's Hidden Epidemic." The 16-minute documentary is available through Films on Demand. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
19 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Graphic Novels for Teens: 3 p.m. Fact and fiction. A virtual introduction. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Slippery When Wet: The Nation's Premier Bon Jovi Tribute. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15-150. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
F - High Point Museum's Fifth Annual Family Game Night: Online. 5-7 p.m. Museum staff will host different “game rooms.” www.highpointnc.gov
20 • SATURDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: African American Book Club: 2 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Piedmont Arts: Virtual African American Read-in and Family Day: 11 a.m. The event will highlight contributions by African American artists to American music. Follow the link at PiedmontArts.org or visit Facebook.com/PiedmontArtsMartinsville.
F - Greensboro Library: A Song in Our Heart: 1 p.m. Black musical families trivia contest. Virtual. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
21 • SUNDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: African American Inventors: 3 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
22 • MONDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Benchmark Book Discussion Club Online: 1:30 p.m. Discussing "Bluebird, Bluebird" by Attica Locke. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: The Navy B-1 Band Throughout the Years: 5 p.m. A group of African American students, primarily from N.C. A&T, whose time in the service helped to integrate the Navy. Online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
F - Greensboro Library: Exclusion by Design: 7 p.m. From redlining to gentrification. A panel of experts will discuss redlining’s impacts on African American families in Greensboro. Online. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
23 • TUESDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Our Words, Our Voices: 5 p.m. Greensboro poets of color featuring Clement Mallory. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
N.C. Cooperative Extension: Spring Gardening Classes “Grow with Us!”: 6 p.m. Growing great tomatoes. Zoom. Registration is required: http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus
Police, Community & Justice Webinar: The Role of School Resource Officers: 6 p.m. Registration information can be found at https://greensborohistory.org/events.
F - Greensboro Library: NEA Big Read Keynote Speaker: Erica Armstrong Dunbar: Virtual: 7 p.m. A discussion about Dunbar's work to uncover the truth and cast a new light on lesser-known figures from American history. Registration: https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
UNCSA Livestream: Bach Reflections: Organist, Michael Unger in Concert: 7:30 p.m. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/y6p2rxax
24 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. A community conversation on "Our Malady." Online. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: The Coming: An Exploration of the Black Family: 7 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Police, Community & Justice: Democracy Tables: An opportunity to share experiences and connect with neighbors around topics important to Greensboro. Democracy Tables are a collaboration with the UNCG Communication Studies Department and other partners. https://greensborohistory.org/democracytables.
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
25 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Southern Lit Discussion Group: 10 a.m. Virtual. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing "Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick" by Zora Neale Hurston. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. "Economy Hall: The Hidden History of a Free Black Brotherhood" by Fatima Shaik. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Celebrate Greensboro's Black-Owned Businesses: 5 p.m. Lady Bizness. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Documentary and Discussion: Signing Black in America: 7 p.m. A documentary on the history and social contexts for African American sign language. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
SCREENINGS
The 19th Annual Triad Jewish Film Festival: Virtual: Feb. 25-March 14. Presenting seven films from Israeli and Jewish cinema, not yet available in theaters. Individual tickets start at $11 per film. Ticket packages are available.This year's films focus on the global diversity of Judaism.336-852-5433 or mytjff.com.
ONGOING VIRTUAL, IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Greensboro History Museum: African American/Black History Through February: New episodes every Tuesday from the History Notes podcast. Listeners can learn about Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the state historic site that bears her name, what's new at North Carolina’s African American Heritage Commission. History Lunch Break broadcasts live on Zoom and Facebook every Friday at noon. This month’s guests will be talking about a documentary which features civil rights leader Dr. George Simkins Jr., a new display at Greensboro’s Historic Magnolia House and more. To connect with these programs, visit https://greensborohistory.org.
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersizelittletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacking, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com
SUPPORT/SELF-HELP
Nicotine Anonymous Phone Meetings: 8 p.m. Every night. 425-535-9152, then dial in # 712-770-5398#, access code 207490#. www.nicotine-anonymous.org.