Go Triad: Calendar of events

4 • THURSDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Open Mic Greensboro with Live Band: 8 p.m. Elm Street Lounge, 115 S. Elm St., GB. www.eslgso.com/events
5 • FRIDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Virtual Book Talk with a Twist: 3 p.m. "Somebody Give This Heart a Pen" by Sophia Thakur. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Artworks Gallery: Four Women Show: Feb. 5-28. Artworks Gallery, Inc., 564 N. Trade St., WS. Original prints and paintings by Alix Hitchcock, Lea Lackey-Zackmann, Katherine Mahler and Mona Wu. www.Artworks-Gallery.org.
6 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. The Piedmont Boys with Billy Creason Band and Isaiah Breedlove. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$18. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
8 • MONDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: HB Mystery Readers Online: 2 p.m. Discussing "A Spell for Trouble" by Esme Addison. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
Outdoor Adventurers of Color: 7:30 p.m. 1420 Price Park Road, GB. 336-373-2923. https://tinyurl.com/y24gtooy
9 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Black Family Foundation: 7 p.m. An African American author series: Edwina Wright Davis. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Virtual Trivia: Black History and Culture: 4 p.m. Self-paced virtual trivia game. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
10 • WEDNESDAY
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Tell Your Story with Scrapbooking: 3 p.m. Online program. Love & friendship. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
11 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Book Talk With a Twist: 3:30 p.m. "Dread Nation" by Justina Ireland. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: 7 p.m. "Race Against Time" by Jerry Mitchell. Online event. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
FUN STUFF
F - Greensboro Library: Virtual Session: 6 p.m. Planning and growing sustainable cool season lawns. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
ONGOING VIRTUAL, IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com