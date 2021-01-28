Go Triad: Calendar of events

28 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Author Talk with Dr. Linda Beatrice Brown: 5 p.m. Brown will discuss her book "Belles of Liberty." https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
F - Greensboro Library: Literati Society Online: 7 p.m. Discussing "The Dirty Life: A Memoir of Farming, Food, and Love" by Kristin Kimball. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
CLUBS & CAFES
The Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Renny. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. $20. 336-333-1034.
29 • FRIDAY
AUDITIONS
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: Auditions for "Hadleyburg High." Roles are available for 12 actors, ages 14-19. Video submissions. www.LTofWS.org.
CLUBS & CAFES
Blind Tiger: 7 p.m. Shoot To Thrill: Girls Rockin' AC/DC. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $10-$120. 336-272-9888.
Comedy Zone: 7 p.m. Malik S. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
30 • SATURDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Comedy Zone: 6 and 8 p.m. Malik S. 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Blind Tiger: 8 p.m. Shun the Raven, Waking Tera and Fear Until Fury. 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $13-$100. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Fam Jam: 11-11:45 a.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. $17. www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Greensboro Live After 5: 5 p.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.greensboroliveafter5.eventbrite.com.
1 • MONDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Selections: African American/Black History Month Series: 3 p.m. Virtual tour of the collection of African American literature. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
F - Monday Night Meditation and Contemplative Practices: 6-8 p.m. Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. 336-275-6403.
SCREENINGS
F - Greensboro Library: Monday Night Murder Mystery Film Club: 7 p.m. Discussing "Not Carol". https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
2 • TUESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Love and War: Four Authors: 7 p.m. Readings and conversation with four authors writing about the military experience and its impact on romance. Zoom. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
FUN STUFF
Sally Field: Virtual Event: 7 p.m. Guilford College Bryan Series event is presented by Tanger Center. www.tangercenter.com.
3 • WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Virtual Meeting: McNairy Mysteries Book Discussion Group: 6:30 p.m. Discussing "The Broken Girls" by Simone St. James. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
Scuppernong Books: Reading the World: "The Pine Islands": 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://tinyurl.com/y3l5vqjr
MUSIC
Greensboro Trombone Ensemble Meetings: 8:15-9 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 121, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Players should be high school aged or older. Larry Porter, a.porter@gmail.com.
4 • THURSDAY
BOOKS
F - Greensboro Library: Let's Chat with a North Carolina Author: Esme Addison: A Virtual Program: 7 p.m. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov
ONGOING VIRTUAL, IN-PERSON EVENTS
FUN STUFF
Letter Size Little Theatre: Family-friendly DIY theater kit comes with all you need to build your own theater and perform pre-written scripts and characters from a catalog of short plays. Created by John Bowhers and Harry Poster, of Peppercorn Theatre. Pay $15 for some, what you can for others. Follow and share at #lettersize littletheatre. Visit www.johnbowhers.com/lettersize.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Outings involves hikes, backpacks, kayaking, biking and other social events. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
UNCSA At Home: An online portal showcasing past and current student and faculty performances. www.uncsa.edu/athome.
VISUAL ART
Historic Körner’s Folly Online Resources Catalog: www.kornersfolly.org/connect/online-resources.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art: Call-a-Curator Episodes and Pop-Up Studio: Mail Art, www.youtube.com/reynolda.
Jan Curling Art for Sale: Instagram: @jancurlingartstudio; Facebook: Original Art by Jan Curling; website: carolinapaintersguild.com; email: jancurling@gmail.com