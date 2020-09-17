GreenHill reopens art gallery, gift shop

GREENSBORO — Closed for six months by the COVID-19 pandemic, the GreenHill gallery and shop have reopened to the public in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

New hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Come see the exhibit "NC Women Abstract Painters," featuring the work of Eleanor Annand, Barbara Ellis, Celia Johnson, Katy Mixon and Felicia van Bork. It will run through Nov. 6.

Public, in-person access to GreenHill's studios is still prohibited.

But GreenHill offers a new series of re-imagined pre-school and after-school family programs through #Virtual GreenHill Studios. Learn more at greenhillnc.org/virtual-studios.

There also are new rules in the gallery and shop to keep visitors and staff safe.

To ensure that galleries allow space for ample social distancing, the maximum capacity is 25. No more than four people can browse in the shop at any one time.

Visitor access will be managed on site on a first-come, first-served basis. As of now, advance registrations are not required. Visitors can register upon entry to GreenHill.