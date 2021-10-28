GreenHill's Winter Show returns with 400-plus works of art

GREENSBORO — The work of more than 50 artists will be on display at GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art for its annual Winter Show this year.

The show, which runs from Dec. 5 through Feb. 16, features wide-ranging contemporary works in paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, wood and fiber, GreenHill said Thursday in a news release.

“Winter Show inspires connection and openness to new perspectives,” Barbara Richter, GreenHill executive director and chief executive officer, said in Thursday's announcement. “The exhibition offers coveted access to many of our state’s most innovative and thoughtful creators both online and in-person. More than 400 works by emerging and established artists showcase the resilience of our multi-faceted, cultural community.”

GreenHill is in the Greensboro Cultural center at 200 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro.

All of the pieces showcased during the Winter Show are for sale. Proceeds provide vital economic support to participating artists, GreenHill exhibitions, arts education, and community outreach, according to the news release. Winter Show is free and open to the public. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required.