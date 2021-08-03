Greensboro History Museum project wins national awards

"This included material culture related to the protests and large murals that went up in Greensboro," Hart said. "As we collected and talked to protesters, artists and business owners, it was clearly important to our African American community that they see these items on exhibit in the city’s history museum.”

The museum staff has worked closely with members of the community, particularly artists, in a collaborative effort to collect and document this time for future generations and provide a place for community conversation.

"Pieces of Now" is also a call to action for members of the community to add their voices and fill in the missing pieces of Greensboro’s story of the history that is happening now.

Museum Director Hart notes that, “This is a unique museum exhibition because it is in the moment, incomplete and with minimal interpretation. Visitors will largely see and hear the voices of the artists and participants. We are working with members of the community and our visitors, who are the experts of their own lives, to help us make sure we are capturing the current moment from a variety of perspectives.”