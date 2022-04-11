Greensboro Science Center, Community Foundation celebrate center's new sculpture

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center and the Community Foundation on Sunday officially unveiled the center's new sculpture.

Officials from the science center and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro gathered to celebrate "Relativity" by Baltimore artist David Hess.

Maryland sculptor chosen to create interactive art at Greensboro Science Center A Maryland artist has been chosen to create a new outdoor sculpture for the Greensboro Science Center.

The Public Art Endowment of the Community Foundation selected Hess to create the piece, and managed the $245,000 project. It has provided permanent and temporary artworks within the city.

The endowment began work on the project in fall 2019. Hess was selected from among other artists in early 2020. After engineering and design, fabrication began a year ago.

In January, Hess installed the stainless steel, 70-foot-long, 32-foot high sculpture above the circular drive in front of the science center, 4301 Lawndale Drive.

Hess said in an earlier interview that the 15,000-pound sculpture highlights how art and science are intertwined.

“When we think about that, we think about Einstein and Einstein’s theory of Relativity,” Hess said.

“For me, the name has a dual purpose. It’s about how we see ourselves in the world. When you walk around this sculpture it changes from one angle to another,” he said.

“Our perspective on life changes throughout,” he added. “When you go into the science center, you are really confronted or educated about the macrocosm of our universe and the microcosm. We as humans occupy this very interesting medial space between those two huge worlds.”