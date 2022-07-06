 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro's Dunleath residents to exhibit at Art in the Park

Art in the Park at Dunleath Neighborhood

A sample of artists' works for Art in the Park in the Dunleath neighborhood. 

 LYNNE LEONARD, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Ten residents of the Dunleath Historic Neighborhood will exhibit their works of artistry on Sunday at Art in the Park.

The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. in Sternberger Park, 715 Summit Ave., within the Dunleath neighborhood.

Participating artists include Taylor Allison, Susan Harrell, Anne Franklin, Emma Barnes, Dale Edwards, Kimberly Edwards, Bert VanderVeen, Amanda Mack, Michaela Hafley and Mary Cubberley.

Works include fine art painting, mixed media, fiber and  photography.

Admission is free.

