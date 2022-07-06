Greensboro's Dunleath residents to exhibit at Art in the Park

GREENSBORO — Ten residents of the Dunleath Historic Neighborhood will exhibit their works of artistry on Sunday at Art in the Park.
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. in Sternberger Park, 715 Summit Ave., within the Dunleath neighborhood.
Participating artists include Taylor Allison, Susan Harrell, Anne Franklin, Emma Barnes, Dale Edwards, Kimberly Edwards, Bert VanderVeen, Amanda Mack, Michaela Hafley and Mary Cubberley.
Works include fine art painting, mixed media, fiber and photography.
Admission is free.