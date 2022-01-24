High Point Arts Council director to retire

HIGH POINT — Debbie Lumpkins, executive director of the High Point Arts Council, will retire at the end of the fiscal year in June.

Lumpkins' retirement was announced on Monday. She had told the arts council board at its January meeting.

"My original plans were to retire in 2020," Lumpkins said in the news release. "But in 2019 I was asked to extend my retirement date by a year or two which I willingly agreed to do."

"Since then, the mortgage on the Centennial Station Arts Center has been paid off and the arts council is in good financial standing," Lumpkins said. "Now is a good time for me to explore new adventures."

The board is just now starting the process of defining what the new executive director's position will be, since Lumpkins manages both the arts center and the arts council, she said.

Lumpkins joined the arts council in 2000 as development and programs director. Prior to then, she had two resumes – one for business and one in the arts. By day she worked in advertising/marketing/publishing and at night she was dancing/choreographing/performing in a musical.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}