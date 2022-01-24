High Point Arts Council director to retire

HIGH POINT — Debbie Lumpkins, executive director of the High Point Arts Council, will retire at the end of the fiscal year in June.
Lumpkins' retirement was announced on Monday. She had told the arts council board at its January meeting.
"My original plans were to retire in 2020," Lumpkins said in the news release. "But in 2019 I was asked to extend my retirement date by a year or two which I willingly agreed to do."
"Since then, the mortgage on the Centennial Station Arts Center has been paid off and the arts council is in good financial standing," Lumpkins said. "Now is a good time for me to explore new adventures."
The board is just now starting the process of defining what the new executive director's position will be, since Lumpkins manages both the arts center and the arts council, she said.
Lumpkins joined the arts council in 2000 as development and programs director. Prior to then, she had two resumes – one for business and one in the arts. By day she worked in advertising/marketing/publishing and at night she was dancing/choreographing/performing in a musical.
When she joined the arts council, however, her experience in business and her arts background came together in one fulfilling position.
She was attracted to the arts council because of its emphasis on arts education and community outreach programs. To complement the programs already in place, she implemented the John Coltrane Jazz Workshop for youth 20 years ago and introduced the free summer concert series, Arts Splash, in 2002 when she became the executive director. Since then, there have been several other arts and entertainment programs initiated for growing the arts in High Point.
As executive director of the High Point Arts Council and the Centennial Station Arts Center, an arts administrator has to be a well-rounded person in managing artists as well as balancing budgets.
Lumpkins’ business acumen earned her the Chamber of Commerce’s Business Woman of the Year award and she has received a Paul Harris Fellowship from the Rotary Club of High Point for her role in securing a facility for a community arts center.
The Arts Council would not be where it is today if it were not for Debbie's hard work and dedication over the 20-plus years of service, Carlos Olvera, board chair, said in Monday's announcement.
"I am especially impressed by her ability to navigate through numerous challenges over the years, the most recent example being the pandemic," Olvera said. "Debbie found a way to keep the art council operation going by securing key grants and through creatively changing the format of certain programs, i.e. live streaming versus in-person productions."