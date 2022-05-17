Jasmine Best awarded artist residency at Greensboro Cultural Center

GREENSBORO — Visual artist Jasmine Best will produce a new GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency from May 31 through June 26 at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

The residency will focus on the creation of large textile works of art using various materials found locally. The work created will explore personal identity and the connection between body, community and nature.

The residency will include open hours for the public to work alongside Best, which will allow visitors to learn more about fiber arts.

Best also will offer specialized workshops on a variety of topics, including rug tufting and fabric designing. All events are free to attend.

Registration is required for the Fabric Plant Making Workshops. Participants can register at CreativeGreensboro.com.

The GROW space is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Event Schedule:

June 2, 6-8 pm: Meet the Artist

June 3, 5-9 pm: First Friday Reception

June 4, 1-5 pm: Open Studio Hours

June 5, 1-5 pm: Open Studio Hours

June 6, 1-4 pm: Open Studio Hours

June 10, 5-8 pm: Rug Tufting Demo

June 11, 1-4 pm: Fabric Leaf Making Workshop

June 12, 1-6 pm: Fabric Plant Making Workshop (Appointment required)

June 13, 1-4 pm: Open Studio Hours

June 16, 1-4 pm: Open Studio Hours

June 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Fabric Plant Making Workshop (Appointment required)

June 19, 3-6 pm: Exhibit Opening

June 24, 6-8 pm: Artist Talk

Best is a Southern artist who gathers narratives from her Carolinian family and childhood. The North Carolina-based artist uses her memories to create dialogues about the black female identity in the south and in predominantly white spaces.

She works with tangible and traditional mediums combined with digital means of art-making. Her work often reflects maternal figures that depict the diversity and qualities that make up the black southern women. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from UNCG and was recently awarded the Art Business Grant from Artwork Archive.

GROW is a flexible creative space, managed by Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture.

Compensated residencies of one to eight weeks are awarded to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Each residency includes at least six hours of weekly programming that is offered to the public free of charge.

Creative Greensboro welcomes proposals from individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming.

With a particular interest in supporting residencies that are programmatically diverse and center the voices and experiences of communities of color, low-income communities, and people who are disabled.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.