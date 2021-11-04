Kings Forest Neighborhood celebrates Greensboro's Neighborhood Arts Residency

GREENSBORO — After five months of artist-led community engagement and arts activities during the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program, the Kings Forest community will gather on Nov. 20 to create and install a new basketball court mural in Kings Forest Park.
Neighbors can stop by from 2 to 5 p.m. to see the artists work in the park at 1501 Larchmont Drive.
Artist-in-Residence Sunny Gravely-Foushee, executive director of TAB Arts Center non-profit, participating artists Schala Harper and Mary Ryan, and a host of community-based artists and volunteers have worked together since the summer as part of this Creative Greensboro program.
Creative Greensboro launched the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program in June in three neighborhoods to broaden and diversify arts opportunities through artist-led and community-informed, participatory arts-related programming close to home.
Residents from Kings Forest, Dudley Heights and Glenwood chose artists to lead the effort in their neighborhoods, which includes at least one major culminating visual art project.
In Kings Forest, the program’s activities include painting the neighborhood park’s picnic table and benches, sidewalk art surrounding the park that features images of six notable current and past Kings Forest residents, and an upcoming mural on the Kings Forest Park basketball court.
“This program has been a wonderful opportunity to connect with neighbors and make art together in this community,” Gravely said in a Wednesday news release.
“The artist team has been meeting at least monthly with people who live in the neighborhood to plan and promote paint in the park events and help create the designs for all of the artwork," Gravely said.
"We talked with and polled community members to determine who they wanted to honor in the sidewalk art," Gravely said. "Community engagement has been at the heart of the project, and community input has informed everything we’ve done during this artist residency, every step of the way.”
The Neighborhood Arts Residency Program was made possible by the City of Greensboro US Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Program, with support from Creative Greensboro, and the Parks and Recreation, Libraries and Transportation departments
“The Kings Forest community has a great history and presence in Greensboro,” said Ryan Deal, the city's chief creative economy officer and head of Creative Greensboro.
“The Neighborhood Arts Residency Program has been an opportunity to equip artists as leaders in community and neighborhood development," Deal said.
"Together, TAB Arts Center and the residents of Kings Forest are investing in and enhancing the park and celebrating the history of the neighborhood.”
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the city’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city.
Learn more at www.creativegreensboro.com.