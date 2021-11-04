Kings Forest Neighborhood celebrates Greensboro's Neighborhood Arts Residency

“This program has been a wonderful opportunity to connect with neighbors and make art together in this community,” Gravely said in a Wednesday news release.

“The artist team has been meeting at least monthly with people who live in the neighborhood to plan and promote paint in the park events and help create the designs for all of the artwork," Gravely said.

"We talked with and polled community members to determine who they wanted to honor in the sidewalk art," Gravely said. "Community engagement has been at the heart of the project, and community input has informed everything we’ve done during this artist residency, every step of the way.”

The Neighborhood Arts Residency Program was made possible by the City of Greensboro US Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Program, with support from Creative Greensboro, and the Parks and Recreation, Libraries and Transportation departments

“The Kings Forest community has a great history and presence in Greensboro,” said Ryan Deal, the city's chief creative economy officer and head of Creative Greensboro.

“The Neighborhood Arts Residency Program has been an opportunity to equip artists as leaders in community and neighborhood development," Deal said.