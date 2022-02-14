Kiosks in downtown Greensboro will display artists' work

In addition to 10 weeks of display time, each artist will receive a $500 honorarium.

Dame’s submitted works included “In Bloom,” a collage of paper and gouache or opaque watercolor. She replaced the head in the black-and-white glamour girl photo with photos of flowers and slashed it with pink Day-Glo paint.

“It’s really exciting when others notice and enjoy and are inspired by your work,” Dame said.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected her artistic output and opportunities, Dame said.

“Anything that I’ve gotten to do locally in that time frame has been a really wonderful boost for my confidence and inspired me to keep going,” she said.

The creative workforce has suffered worldwide during the pandemic, as it lost gigs and commissions. That has happened locally, too.

The Downtown Arts initiative joins growing efforts by Creative Greensboro to spotlight the city’s talented artists and support their contributions to the city’s vibrancy, said Ryan Deal, who heads Creative Greensboro.