Kiosks in downtown Greensboro will display artists' work

GREENSBORO — Kym Cooper has exhibited her work at the Center for Visual Artists, African American Atelier, Marshall’s Little Gallery — and the Kindred Spirits Art Gallery in Winston-Salem.
Starting today, Cooper and artist Jessica Dame will display their artistry outdoors, on screens of 11 digital kiosks around downtown.
Ten local artists announced today have been selected for the new Downtown Arts program arranged by Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture.
Digital images of works by Cooper and Dame will be displayed first.
Cooper said she was humbled that an image of her colorful painting “Mama Braiding,” of acrylic, oil, watercolor, yarn, artificial flowers and other materials was chosen for outdoor display in the city that she has called home since March 2020.
“It seems like doors have been opening since I’ve come here to Greensboro,” Cooper said.
Cooper’s and Dame’s artistry will be displayed for 10 weeks, through April 24.
Work by eight other artists then will rotate through the display, two at a time, through early 2023.
They include art created in acrylic and watercolors, mixed media, fiber arts, photography, Sharpie markers and digital formats.
In addition to 10 weeks of display time, each artist will receive a $500 honorarium.
Dame’s submitted works included “In Bloom,” a collage of paper and gouache or opaque watercolor. She replaced the head in the black-and-white glamour girl photo with photos of flowers and slashed it with pink Day-Glo paint.
“It’s really exciting when others notice and enjoy and are inspired by your work,” Dame said.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected her artistic output and opportunities, Dame said.
“Anything that I’ve gotten to do locally in that time frame has been a really wonderful boost for my confidence and inspired me to keep going,” she said.
The creative workforce has suffered worldwide during the pandemic, as it lost gigs and commissions. That has happened locally, too.
The Downtown Arts initiative joins growing efforts by Creative Greensboro to spotlight the city’s talented artists and support their contributions to the city’s vibrancy, said Ryan Deal, who heads Creative Greensboro.
“It is a reflection of what we, as the City’s office for arts and culture, are positioned to do best: respond to the needs of our local artist community by leveraging the resources that the City has to offer in ways that will also benefit residents and visitors,” he said in an email.
One artist also will be selected for the Art in City Hall program. That artist will be announced later.
That $3,000 commission calls for creating an original artwork for the city’s permanent collection and display in city facilities. It also will be transferred to digital format, printed on vinyl, then installed in a prominent location in the Melvin Municipal Office Building.
The kiosks from New York-based Smart City Media look like big smartphones.
Installed in 2019, each has interactive touch screens that display information about area restaurants and bars, cultural locations, city info like parks and a downtown map. Businesses can buy advertising, so they also feature a variety of videos and event promotions.
They can be found in locations such as the Phil G. McDonald Plaza, near Center City Park and in LeBauer Park.
During the 10 weeks that each artist’s work is displayed, Creative Greensboro will promote the artist through its website and social media channels, Deal said. Passersby can scan the QR code on the image to learn more about the artist.
“We hope that folks will see one of these pieces of work, stop and engage with it,” Deal said.
And hopefully, buy some of the artist’s work, Deal added.
Deal leads the city in implementing its Cultural Arts Master Plan, adopted by the City Council in December 2018.
With nonprofit arts organizations facing financial challenges, the plan calls for city government to take a more active, focused role in supporting local arts and culture, in collaboration with other organizations.
The Downtown Arts program is part of that effort.
The city is known internationally for its bounty of bright and bold murals — by artists here and abroad — to enliven blank walls downtown and beyond.
Several public and private efforts have placed sculpture around the city.
With Downtown Arts, Deal said, “We are pushing the boundaries around what public art is and where public art is.”
“Murals are fantastic,” Deal said. “But we were really interested in finding an opportunity that could work for folks who don’t just work in a paint medium.”
“So using an opportunity like this, it doesn’t really matter what the artist’s medium is. We can transfer it and convert it and show it on the kiosks.”
Creative Greensboro announced the call for artists in early November.
It formed a selection committee of Creative Greensboro staff, city marketing and communications staff and artists on the new Greensboro Cultural Affairs Commission.
The committee sought a diversity of media and compelling visual imagery. Among the artists, it sought a diversity of gender, race and cultural identity much like the city.
Cooper and Dame were among 37 who applied.
Over the years, Cooper has worked as a teacher, a school and day care administrator, an attorney — even a reporter for the Washington Star.
But art has been her first love since elementary school.
Although not from the city, Cooper bought a condominium here seven years ago. The severity of the pandemic in New York, where she was living, prompted her to retire here.
“Mama Braiding,” depicting a woman braiding a child’s hair, was prompted by Cooper’s visit to the Dominican Republic.
“I was really inspired by seeing the community catering to younger people,” Cooper said.
Dame grew up in Virginia but also has studied and worked in South Carolina. She moved to the city nearly three years ago, before the pandemic hit.
By day, she works as a librarian at UNCG. Art is her side gig. In addition to collage, she works with illustration in ink, watercolor and some acrylic.
She created “In Bloom” in 2017. She describes it as “an analog collage made with paper and acrylic gouache that inspires reflection on the subjects of nature, environmentalism, beauty and transformation.”
A Washington, D.C., gallery selected it for display. A private collector bought it, but Dame has made prints.
For Downtown Arts, she submitted about five digital images of her work. “In Bloom” caught the selection committee’s attention.
“I hope that people see it and are intrigued by it, maybe inspired by it,” Dame said. “Maybe people who aren’t as familiar with collage will take an interest.”
“And maybe,” she added, “it will open opportunities to collaborate.”
