More than ‘fluff,’ poetry club uses art to heal

CHARLOTTE — Shane Manier remembers finding the coffee shop nearly empty — the ideal place 10 years ago to perform a poem she’d written about her own suicidal thoughts.

In the poem, called “Sitting Beside Death on the Fence with a Pack of Cigarettes,” Manier cast Death as a main character, who challenges her to reconsider. She’d just finished her turn at the Lincolnton coffee shop’s open mic when an older man walked up to her.

They locked eyes, just for a second.

Then he threw his arms around her and started crying.

“He said he didn’t know there was going to be poetry there tonight,” she remembers. “He had just come to pick up some food, go home and take his own life. He told me he wasn’t going to do that, because he heard that poem.”

That moment, Manier realized how powerful poetry could be.

“I was just on fire for it after that,” she said. “I realized that poetry could not only heal me, but by sharing my story, it could heal others, too.