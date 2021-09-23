NC Dance Project to produce new season of events

The NC Dance Festival will celebrate its 30th Anniversary Season with upcoming performances.

Events will include:

7:30 p.m. Oct. 2: Live Performance at Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. For a live audience and streaming. Tickets are $15-$20 in advance at danceproject.org/ncdf or $18-$25 at the door.

“The 30th season has been all about building on what has come before and showcasing the diverse, unique perspectives of artists who call North Carolina home,” says Anne Morris, executive director of Dance Project.

Highlights of the performance:

Helen Simoneau, founder/director of Helen Simoneau Danse (Winston-Salem) who recently received a Guggenheim Fellowship, will present “Flight Distance I,” performed by five professional N.C. dancers. Simoneau and the selected dancers will be in residence in Dance Project’s Greensboro studios from Sept. 27-Oct. 2.

The Van Dyke Dance Group will set “Re-Forming,” a new work created from the original phrasework for “Five Short Forms,” choreographed by Jan Van Dyke in 1992, with N.C. dancers and Dance Project pre-professional students. The new work uses “Five Short Forms” as a launching pad.