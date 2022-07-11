New artwork greets visitors to Greensboro's City Hall

GREENSBORO — A new artwork greets visitors outside the City Council chambers in the Melvin Municipal Office Building.

As part of its Downtown Arts initiative, Creative Greensboro commissioned an original piece by local artist Raman Bhardwaj.

The digital artwork on vinyl was installed late last week on the outside wall of the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber, visible from the Government Plaza entrance to the building at 300 W. Washington St.

Entitled “Moving Forward with Hope, Joy, and Harmony,” the piece represents Bhardwaj’s artistic reflection on the city in 2021.

The work has been enlarged to 10 feet by 20 feet and will be on display through early 2023.

A smaller version will hang in Creative Greensboro’s office suite in the Greensboro Cultural Center and become part of the city’s permanent artwork collection.

The Downtown Arts initiative joins growing efforts by Creative Greensboro to spotlight the city’s talented artists and support their contributions to the city’s vibrancy, said Ryan Deal, who heads Creative Greensboro, the city's office of arts and culture.

Ten artists also will be part of the Art on Downtown Kiosks program. Each receive a $500 honorarium and at least 10 weeks of display time for their work on digital kiosks located throughout downtown.

Bhardwaj was chosen from among 17 applicants to create the Downtown Arts’ commissioned piece by a selection committee comprised of Cultural Affairs Commission members and city of Greensboro communications and marketing department staff.

Bhardwaj is an international painter, muralist, illustrator and graphic designer. Born in Chandigarh, India, he is based in Greensboro. He works in both traditional and digital media and in a variety of styles ranging from photorealism to stylized illustrative art.

Bhardwaj has a Bachelor of Fine Art in applied art and a master’s degree in art history. He has been working as a professional artist since 2000 and has shown in group exhibitions in India and the US and held solo exhibitions in India, Norway and the US.

Bhardwaj has painted more than 40 murals across the country, many of which can be seen here in Greensboro.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community.

Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more at www.creativegreensboro.com.