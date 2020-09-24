'Pieces of Now' exhibition — featuring art, photos and video from tumultuous 2020 — opens at Greensboro History Museum on Saturday

Want to go?

What: "Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations." The exhibition is part of a larger initiative that began in March, "History Happening Now," documenting the city during the pandemic and protests.

Where: Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

When: Opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Masks are required of all visitors and numbers will be limited.

Admission: Free

Information: greensborohistory.org, 336-373-2043.