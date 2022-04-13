Russia expert to replace chef José Andrés on Bryan Series program

GREENSBORO — The war in Ukraine has postponed one Guilford College Bryan Series talk and made its replacement timely.

Chef and global humanitarian José Andrés has informed Guilford that work with his World Central Kitchen providing meals to Ukrainian refugees will not allow him to make his April 26 speaking engagement here.

Russian-American journalist Julia Ioffe (pronounced yah-fee), a leading expert on Russian-U.S. relations, will speak in his place.

Andrés presentation will be moved to the 2022-23 season, on a date to be determined.

“With José Andrés addressing the needs of war refugees in Ukraine, we believe Julia is the perfect replacement given her deep knowledge about Russia and the surrounding region,” Ty Buckner, Guilford’s interim vice president of communications & marketing, said in Wednesday's announcement.

Buckner said that Ioffe "has rapidly become one of the most in-demand commentators on matters related to Russia.”

Ioffe's talk on April 26 is entitled "What Russia Wants (And What it Means for America)."

She is a co-founder and correspondent for the membership-driven digital news site Puck, which was established in 2021. She has written for The New Yorker, Foreign Policy, The New Republic, The Atlantic and Politico and is a correspondent for GQ.

Born in Moscow, Ioffe and her family moved to America when she was seven years old. She is a graduate of Princeton University with an A.B. in History and a minor in Russian Studies. She was a participant in Columbia Journalism School’s Knight Foundation Case Studies Initiative.

On April 26, Bryan Series subscribers and Legacy Society members will be admitted with existing tickets marked for that date. They will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the rescheduled event with Andrés as part of the renewal of season subscriptions, which begins in May.

Single-ticket purchasers may use their tickets for the April 26 event or request a refund at their point of purchase.

Tickets for the April 26 event featuring Julia Ioffe are on sale at the Tanger Center Box Office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and at Ticketmaster.com.