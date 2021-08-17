'Something special': Steel mangled in Sept. 11 attacks is resurrected in Reidsville

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the tragedy. Among them were 2,763 people who died after two planes slammed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

“With this being the 20th year anniversary, we wanted to dedicate a permanent memorial site to ‘Never Forget,’” Farmer said. “Having the opportunity to get actual steel from the World Trade Center and a designed sculpture by a local artist made the opportunity more exciting.”

This is the second sculpture that Gallucci created from the 37,000 pounds of World Trade Center steel he obtained from a company called Metal Management in Newark, N.J.

The first 23-foot sculpture stands downtown at the corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Its base is shaped like the Pentagon, with two steel beams from the World Trade Center rising above and holding together a gate that pivots to different angles.

From the top of that gate, 50 paper-shaped pieces of steel seemingly flutter to the ground, much like pieces of paper did before the towers collapsed.

In 2014, Gallucci created the Reidsville sculpture. At first, it stood in a Dallas park.