'Something special': Steel mangled in Sept. 11 attacks is resurrected in Reidsville

GREENSBORO — A sculpture created from World Trade Center steel that was mangled in the Sept. 11 attacks had, during its short life, “wandered the country.”
But no longer.
This week, it went to Reidsville permanently.
Jim Gallucci, a renowned local metal sculptor whose work appears across the U.S. and abroad, donated the piece to the city in Rockingham County.
Reidsville contractor Rickey Loye helped with transportation and installation.
The 10-foot sculpture now stands, hidden under cloth, in front of Station 1 at the Reidsville Fire Department on South Scales Street.
It will be dedicated to Rockingham County first responders — but residents can’t see it until the unveiling at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11.
The ceremony will take place on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, when terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania.
“We know this horrific tragedy impacted many lives, and that is something special about this sculpture,” said Josh Farmer, assistant chief of the Reidsville Fire Department. “It will honor all lives affected including civilians and first responders.”
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the tragedy. Among them were 2,763 people who died after two planes slammed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center.
“With this being the 20th year anniversary, we wanted to dedicate a permanent memorial site to ‘Never Forget,’” Farmer said. “Having the opportunity to get actual steel from the World Trade Center and a designed sculpture by a local artist made the opportunity more exciting.”
This is the second sculpture that Gallucci created from the 37,000 pounds of World Trade Center steel he obtained from a company called Metal Management in Newark, N.J.
The first 23-foot sculpture stands downtown at the corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Its base is shaped like the Pentagon, with two steel beams from the World Trade Center rising above and holding together a gate that pivots to different angles.
From the top of that gate, 50 paper-shaped pieces of steel seemingly flutter to the ground, much like pieces of paper did before the towers collapsed.
In 2014, Gallucci created the Reidsville sculpture. At first, it stood in a Dallas park.
The developer later sold the land. So the sculpture came back to Gallucci’s studio before being offered to the fire department.
He still has 22,000 to 25,000 pounds of steel from the World Trade Center remaining.
He said he hopes to find a good home for the remainder.
Gallucci said he was glad that happened with the sculpture in Reidsville, which “has wandered the country and finally found a home.”
