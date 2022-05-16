State musicians can vie for stage at NC Folk Festival

GREENSBORO — After its debut in 2021, the North Carolina Folk Festival’s Not Your Average Folk Contest will return to give North Carolina-based, independent musicians a chance to compete for a main stage performance at the September festival.

“After the overwhelmingly positive reception in 2021, we were excited to make the Not Your Average Folk Contest a staple" of the festival's annual programming, Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in the announcement.

“We are honored to highlight the homegrown talent of musicians from across our state," Grossmann said.

Applications for the contest opened on Monday.

Applicants must be from or live in North Carolina and have no deals with any major record labels to be considered. Applications close on June 12.

The free, outdoor multicultural festival will be held from Sept. 9 to 11 on downtown streets.

Four finalists will be selected by a panel of music experts from across North Carolina who will rate contest submissions on four criteria: appeal of performance, incorporation of folk and traditional elements, musicianship, and the uniqueness of work performed.

After the four finalists have been selected, the folk festival invites participation from the public to select the grand prize winner through an online public vote in which all four finalists' submissions can be viewed at ncfolkfestival.com/vote.

In addition to winning the performance opportunity, the winner will receive eight hours of studio recording time at Greensboro’s Black Rabbit Audio.