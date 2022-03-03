Timely before her time: Sprawling show at the Weatherspoon traces the prescient art career of Lorraine O’Grady

Born in Boston to Jamaican immigrant parents, O’Grady was an academic high-achiever who earned a full scholarship to Wellesley College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. During her 20s, she was employed as an intelligence analyst for the federal government, and she subsequently worked as a teacher, translator and freelance writer.

Fifty years ago, she moved to New York, and from 1974 through the 1980s, she was an adjunct English instructor at New York’s School of Visual Arts. It was this experience that belatedly jump-started her art career. She was well into her 40s when she began making art.

The exhibition’s earliest evidence of her journey into art is a selection of text montages from O’Grady's 1977 series “Cutting Out the New York Times.” The original cutout “poems,” as she conceived of them, are displayed in vitrines (or glass showcases). They’re juxtaposed with wall-mounted displays of substantially enlarged prints she made in 2017, excerpting and literally reframing words and phrases from the earlier montages, hence the series title “Cutting Out CONYT.”