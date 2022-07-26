Visual artist Thea Clark awarded residency at Greensboro Cultural Center

GREENSBORO — Visual artist Thea Clark will create new sculpture and fiber art installations as part of a GROW residency from Aug. 1-28 at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

The residency will include open hours for the public to work alongside Clark and contribute to large-scale fiber arts pieces. She also will offer cyanotype creation (sun prints) and enamel jewelry-making workshops.

The residency will examine how humans and nature interact, specifically in regard to climate change, and will focus on the creation of new sculpture and fiber art installations.

The city announced Clark's residency on Tuesday in a news release.

GROW is a flexible creative space managed by Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture.

Compensated residencies of one-to-eight weeks are awarded to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public.

Each residency includes at least six hours of weekly programming, offered free to the public.

All events are free to attend unless otherwise specified; registration is required for certain workshops.

GROW is next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To learn more about the residency or to register for a workshop, visit CreativeGreensboro.com.

Residency schedule events:

• Meet the Artist: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 4

• Performative Installation Using Movement and Sound: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 5. Performance 5 p.m., reception 5:30-9 p.m.

• Exhibit Opening and Artist Talk: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 27. Artist talk 7 p.m.

Open studio hours:

• 1-5 p.m. Aug. 6, 7 and 25

• 6-8 p.m. Aug. 10 and 17

• 1-6 p.m. Aug. 11 and 18

• 5-8 p.m. Aug. 24

• 1-4 p.m. Aug. 27

• 2-5 p.m. Aug. 28

Workshop schedule: Registration required

• Cyanotype Workshops - 1-4 p.m. Aug. 13 and 20

• Enamel Jewelry Workshops - 2-5 p.m. Aug. 14 and 21

Cost: $5 fee; for ages 11-plus.

Clark is a multidisciplinary artist with an extensive background in jewelry making. Her work has been exhibited internationally, published in numerous books, and was awarded a NJ State Council on the Arts Fellowship in 2012. She has shown sculptures, installations, and 2D artwork on paper in solo and group shows. To learn more about Clark’s work, visit theaclark.com.

Creative Greensboro is accepting applications for GROW and is particularly interested in supporting residencies that are programmatically diverse and center the voices and experiences of communities of color, low-income communities and people with disabilities. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.