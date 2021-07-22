WATCH NOW: Karen Archia displays work from her residency at Center for Visual Artists

That’s what Archia aims to do.

“Public art is often understood as maybe murals or some type of statue, or maybe a performance, something maybe that’s passively consumed,” she said.

“A lot of people have a view maybe that art is precious or reserved for a few,” she said. “I think that everyone fundamentally has a creative spirit. So to me, everyone is an artist.”

A Milwaukee native whose age is somewhere north of 40, Archia worked in nonprofit communications for the North Carolina affiliate of the National Education Association.

She first exhibited her paintings in 2012 at Labourlove Gallery in Durham, run by a friend.

After the NEA experienced layoffs, Archia and Nancy Lenk in 2013 opened The People’s Perk at 551 S. Mendenhall St.

The business sold coffee, tea, doughnuts and snacks. Archia housed her studio there. The coffee shop displayed artwork that they and others created.

“It was a joyful and satisfying adventure, but overwhelming for me and just not sustainable,” Archia said.

The year 2019 became a pivotal one.

Archia and Lenk closed The People’s Perk.