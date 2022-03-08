 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: See thousands of plastic bottles become an art piece at GreenHill in Greensboro
WATCH NOW: See thousands of plastic bottles become an art piece at GreenHill in Greensboro

  • DAWN DeCWIKIEL-KANE AND WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Bryant Holsenbeck, an environmental artist from Durham, created the waterfall of 10,000 plastic bottles with the public's help to draw attention to the waste stream of our society.

A waterfall of plastic water bottles greets visitors to the new "H2O" exhibition at GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art.

Bryant Holsenbeck, an environmental artist from Durham, created the waterfall of 10,000 plastic bottles with the public's help to draw attention to the waste stream of our society.

She joins six other artists who display their large installations and other works in “H2O,” which raises ecological awareness through art.

The exhibition is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the GreenHill gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The gallery is closed Sunday and Monday. 

"H2O" will run through June 25.

Admission is free. Although masks are required in studios, they are recommended but optional in the gallery.

Learn more at greenhillnc.org.

