ArtsGreensboro proposes $7.5 million fund to boost creative economy

In the fiscal year ending June 30, ArtsGreensboro raised $1,410,122, said Catena Bergevin, the organization's development director.

That consists of $903,620 for the annual ArtsFund drive — about 10% short of its $1 million goal, and $506,502 for the Re-entry and Reinvent Campaign — slightly higher than its $500,000 goal, Bergevin said.

The ArtsFund provides grants to Greensboro organizations, artists and teachers. The Re-entry and Reinvent Campaign is designed to help arts organizations and artists survive the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually reopen their stages.

As they reopen their stages, they will incur added costs.

The coronavirus delta variant could revive fears about being in crowds.

"Organizations are going to have to continue to figure out how they deliver content via a computer or YouTube or whatever it is and do it in person," Way said. "When you are trying to do both, that costs money."

For the next year or so, ArtsGreensboro will focus on building organizations' capacity through relief grants, Way said.

Way talks about how investing in the creative economy brings returns for the community.