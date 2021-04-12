ArtsGreensboro receives $25,000 from Guilford Merchants, FirstPoint Foundation

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro has received $25,000 from the Guilford Merchants Association/FirstPoint Foundation to support the local arts community through the Reentry and Reinvent Campaign.
"The arts continue to be an important part of our community and its economic development," Mark Prince, president and chief executive officer of Guilford Merchants Association/FirstPoint, Inc. said in Monday's announcement.
ArtsGreensboro launched its Reentry and Reinvent Campaign to ensure that the city will have a thriving arts sector when the COVID-19 pandemic recedes from day-to-day reality.
Contributions will provide additional support though direct grants, shared services and professional development. The campaign will assist organizations in opening their doors again with the capital needed to meet public safety requirements, which is crucial in building audience trust.
The GMA/FirstPoint Foundation grant will specifically fund the expansion of ArtsGreensboro’s shared service program, which offers low-cost financial management services to art groups with budgets under $250,000.
With the closing of venues, event and program cancellations, the future of many of beloved arts organizations has been in jeopardy. Thanks to the Federal CARES Act, funding was distributed through N.C. Arts Council and Guilford County to many arts organizations.
However, as a sector, the arts are historically undercapitalized. And many small and emerging arts organizations are not eligible for CARES funding because they had to stop operations. Many rely only on part-time staff or volunteers.
ArtsGreensboro was able to provide some relief funding for those organizations through their annual ArtsFund, an annual campaign that continues along with the Reentry and Reinvent Campaign.
As of March 31, ArtsGreensboro had raised about $900,000 for both campaigns, said Catena Bergevin, ArtsGreensboro's director of development. It consists of $750,000 (75%) for the ArtsFund, and $150,000 (30%) for the R & R Campaign.
To contribute to the campaigns, go online to artsgreensboro.org.
“In a time where resources are scarce, it makes sense for traditional models to shift to allow organizations to use their staff capacity to focus on mission-directed activities," Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro president and CEO said in Monday's announcement. "ArtsGreensboro can lead through identifying the pathways for organizations to find new, cost-effective structures.”