ArtsGreensboro receives $25,000 from Guilford Merchants, FirstPoint Foundation

However, as a sector, the arts are historically undercapitalized. And many small and emerging arts organizations are not eligible for CARES funding because they had to stop operations. Many rely only on part-time staff or volunteers.

ArtsGreensboro was able to provide some relief funding for those organizations through their annual ArtsFund, an annual campaign that continues along with the Reentry and Reinvent Campaign.

As of March 31, ArtsGreensboro had raised about $900,000 for both campaigns, said Catena Bergevin, ArtsGreensboro's director of development. It consists of $750,000 (75%) for the ArtsFund, and $150,000 (30%) for the R & R Campaign.

To contribute to the campaigns, go online to artsgreensboro.org.

“In a time where resources are scarce, it makes sense for traditional models to shift to allow organizations to use their staff capacity to focus on mission-directed activities," Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro president and CEO said in Monday's announcement. "ArtsGreensboro can lead through identifying the pathways for organizations to find new, cost-effective structures.”