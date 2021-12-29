Avett Brothers postpone New Year's Eve concert at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Because of the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, The Avett Brothers have postponed their planned New Year's Eve concert at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The band's statement on the coliseum website reads: "Out of concern for the safety and well-being of our fans, the employees at the Greensboro Coliseum, our crew, and the band, we have decided to postpone this year's New Year's Eve show."

"It is also important that we not add to the burden that the already-overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers are facing in North Carolina," the band continued in its statement.

"We are working on details for a rescheduled show and hope to have more info for you in the coming weeks," the band said. "We thank you for your patience and understanding and sincerely look forward to seeing you in 2022."

The Avett Brothers are North Carolina natives and three-time Grammy Award nominees.

This would have marked the fourth time that The Avett Brothers had played the coliseum on New Year’s Eve. They previously performed in 2012, 2015 and 2019.

David Childers and the Serpents were scheduled to be special guests.