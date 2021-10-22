Avett Brothers to return to Greensboro Coliseum for New Year's Eve concert

GREENSBORO — North Carolina natives and three-time Grammy Award nominees The Avett Brothers will return to Greensboro Coliseum for a New Year’s Eve concert.

Ticket prices are $49.50, $59.50, $69.50 and $79.50 for reserved seating; $89.50 for general admission in the pit.

They go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Ticketmaster.com.

The Dec. 31 concert will mark the fourth time that The Avett Brothers have played the coliseum on New Year’s Eve. They previously performed in 2012, 2015 and 2019.

The band’s most recent release, "The Third Gleam," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums Chart and No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Chart.

“Victory" from the album peaked at No. 1 on the Americana radio single chart. The release has been lauded by Paste, NPR, Esquire, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone Country and CMT.com among others.

For more information, visit TheAvettBrothers.com.