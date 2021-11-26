Award-winning exhibit at Greensboro History Museum ending its run on Sunday, but virtual version remains online

GREENSBORO — The award-winning exhibit "Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversation" will close after Sunday at the Greensboro History Museum.

The "Pieces of Now" exhibition opened in September 2020 at the museum, 130 Summit Ave. It features more than 20 pieces of street art created as part of that summer’s social justice protests, along with photos, objects, and video interviews with artists and organizers.

The exhibition also invited the community to share experiences, stories, and objects related to the protests, pandemic, and economic crisis.

The exhibit won a History in Progress Award this year from the American Association of State & Local History along with gold and silver awards in the 2021 MUSE Awards from the American Alliance of Museums.

The virtual exhibition and videos will remain available online at https://greensborohistory.org/piecesofnow.