The first day of school looks anything but normal this year. But if you need a reminder of normal times, check out these school days films:
Inspirational
"Wonder" (2017). August Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), a boy with facial differences who has only been homeschooled, faces his fifth-grade year at a mainstream elementary school. Rated: PG.
"To Sir With Love" (1967). An idealistic teacher (Sidney Portier) tries to reach a group of rambunctious white high school students from the slums of London's East End. Rated: PG.
"Finding Forrester" (2000). A young writing prodigy (Rob Brown) finds a mentor in a reclusive author (Sean Connery). Rated: PG-13.
"Pay It Forward" (2000). To complete an assignment from his teacher, a young boy (Haley Joel Osment) tries to make the world a better place by helping one person, who helps another person and so on. Rated: PG-13.
Coming of age
"10 Things I Hate About You" (1999). Based on Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," a pretty, popular teenager can't go out on a date until her ill-tempered older sister does. Stars Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger. Rated: PG-13.
"Lady Bird" (2017). A 17-year-old girl (Saoirse Ronan) tries to figure out her life while butting heads with her mother (Laurie Metcalf). Rated: R.
"Dope" (2015). Life changes for Malcolm (Shameik Moore), a geek who's surviving life in a tough neighborhood, after a chance invitation to an underground party leads him and his friends into a Los Angeles adventure. Rated: R.
"The Hate U Give" (2018). Starr (Amandla Stenberg) switches between two worlds — the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy, mostly white prep school that she attends. When she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend, Khalil, she must find her voice and make a stand. Rated: PG-13.
Rowdy
"Mean Girls" (2004). Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. Rated: PG-13.
"Fast Times at Ridgemont High" (1982). A group of Southern California high school students are enjoying their most important subjects: sex, drugs and rock n' roll. Stars Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold. Rated: R
"Easy A" (2010). Clean-cut high school student Olive (Emma Stone) tells one lie, which is heard by the school busybody. Suddenly, Olive is popular, but for the wrong reason. Rated: PG-13.
"Carrie" (1976). Carrie White (Sissy Spacek), a shy, friendless teenage girl who is sheltered by her domineering, religious mother, unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates at her senior prom. Rated: R.
Breaking the rules
"Breakfast Club" (1985). Five high school students — a princess, an athlete, a social outcast, a nerd and a troublemaker — meet in Saturday detention and discover how they have a lot more in common than they thought. Stars Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Michael Anthony Hall and Ally Sheedy.
"Feris Bueller's Day Off" (1986). A high school wise guy (Matthew Broderick) is determined to have a day off from school, despite what the principal thinks of that. Rated: PG-13.
"Booksmart" (2019). On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. Rated: R.
"School of Rock" (2003). After being kicked out of his rock band, Dewey Finn (Jack Black) becomes a substitute teacher of an uptight elementary private school, only to try and turn his class into a rock band. Rated: PG-13.
