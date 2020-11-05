'Bad Hair' movie explores Black women and hairstyle messages

Elle Lorraine, who stars in the lead role as Anna, said she struggled to watch the gruesome scene of her character getting hair sewed into her head while under obvious pain and discomfort.

"That was the hardest scene for me to watch, because I feel the trauma that the character is going through," she said. "It's literally sewing someone's hair into your head. Of course, it's a film. ... But the trauma I experienced from watching it every time, just reminds me of something about what I take myself through, and how I want to move forward in what I put in my body."

Lena Waithe, who plays Brook-Lynne, said the film touches on the issue of conformity in the workplace through the main character and her new boss.

"If you work in an office where everybody is mean, you tend to be mean as well to be a part of the in crowd," Waithe said. "It's really about energy and how a person can come in and transform the whole office based on what they want and what they want to be surrounded by. ... It's more about what kind of environment do you want to create in a workspace. The person who is at the top, that's what the rest of the company looks like."