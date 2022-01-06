Barry Waldrep says there was no lack of artists who wanted to honor Tony Rice on a tribute album

“Tony’s playing was so outside the box that it was very inspiring for someone to realize that they could do their own thing in music, so it didn’t have to be the same as everyone else,” Waldrep said. “Tony Rice was more than an influential guitar player to me. He moved me emotionally with everything he played. It all came from the heart through his fingers on to the strings of the guitar.”

This tribute got its start seven years ago when Waldrep was asked to go in and cut a song for an earlier tribute album to Rice. He got John Cowan, Oteil Burbridge and Benji Shanks to accompany him to Nashville to cut James Taylor’s “Me And My Guitar.” But the project was shelved until Waldrep came up with the idea for this record, adding drumming and song a remix. Waldrep takes over Rice’s guitar slot on the cuts, featuring a dazzling array of artists from a variety of genres.

The version of “Me and My Guitar” on this album is a total makeover from Taylor’s orchestral folk rock live version. Cowan’s incredible vocals takes it into another dimension, almost outshining Rice and accomplices Jerry Douglas, Vassar Clements and Sam Bush’s jazzy bluegrass ‘86 take.