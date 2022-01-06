 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barry Waldrep says there was no lack of artists who wanted to honor Tony Rice on a tribute album
0 Comments

Barry Waldrep says there was no lack of artists who wanted to honor Tony Rice on a tribute album

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When Tony Rice put his hands on a guitar, the instrument was transformed. It became a a time capsule, a vessel containing the purest essence of a multigenre-spanning journey helmed by a pilot with his feet firmly rooted in tradition but his head in the skies.

With Rice, traditional took on new meaning. He was loyal to traditional bluegrass but had no qualms about mixing in swaths of sound from other genres and styles that crossed his path. And what Rice put together, few were able to duplicate. His soul came out through his fingers, flowing so rapidly it was sometimes hard to keep up with. But once it soaked in, it stayed with you, coming back again and again to haunt you, making you hungry for more.

Rice passed away last Christmas Day at his home in Reidsville. To honor his legacy, producer/multi-instrumentalist Barry Waldrep (Rollin’ in the Hay, Telluride, Zac Brown, John Berry, Waldrep and Friends) organized a 21-song tribute to Rice — “Barry Waldrep and Friends Celebrate Tony Rice.”

Rice left behind a sizable catalog that reflected his group affiliations and collaborations with a wide variety of artists in several genres. But Waldrep wanted to approach Rice’s life work from a different angle.

“The whole intention was to do an album with all featured artists outside the bluegrass world who were influenced by Tony,” Waldrep said by phone recently from his Alabama home base.

Beginnings

Born in 1951 in Danville, Va., David Anthony Rice was destined to be a travelin’ man. His dad, Herbert Hoover Rice, a welder by trade, soon moved the family to California in search of opportunities for his daytime profession as well as his nighttime one, playing bluegrass guitar.

Rice senior achieved considerable notoriety for his efforts in the Golden State Boys, a group he founded with some of his mother’s siblings and which included Del McCoury at one time. Tony was entranced by the music, founding his own group, The Haphazards, in 1962. But Herbert was a restless sort, moving the family from California to Florida to Georgia to Texas, then back to Florida before Tony left home at the age of 18 to pursue his own musical career.

Living with relatives in North Carolina at first, Tony met mandolinist Sam Bush at Camp Strings Bluegrass Festival in Reidsville in 1970 and moved to Louisville, Ky., to join the Bluegrass Alliance. The Alliance brought oldgrass to a new generation of fans under the guise of newgrass. But Rice only spent a short time in the Alliance, jumping to the II Generation with Eddie Adcock in August of ‘71 before joining up with J.D. Crowe and the New South at Camp Springs on Labor Day, 1971.

Rice, initially influenced by Byrds guitarist Clarence White, had big ears, absorbing tidbits from a variety of genres into his unique style. By the time he hooked up with David Grisman in 1975, Rice had been listening to John Coltrane and Oscar Peterson as well, adding jazz to his musical vocabulary as a contributor to Grisman’s “Dawg music,” incorporating jazzy elements to bluegrass and folk.

By ‘79, he had his own group the Tony Rice Unit, with its debut album “Manzanita.” Rice played and recorded with bluegrass greats and former colleagues over the years, appearing at the first MerleFest in 1988 with Sam Bush, Mark O’Connor, John Cowan and Bela Fleck. Rice was voted IBMA’s Instrumentalist of the Year in ‘90, ‘91, ‘94, ‘96 ,’97 and ‘07.

Rice lent his signature guitar sound and vocal talents to collaborations with Ricky Skaggs including the glorious vocal harmonies on 1980’s “Skags and Rice,” also touring and recording with Peter Rowan beginning in the late ‘90s. He put out a string of memorable albums in the ‘80s — ‘83’s “Church Street Blues,” ‘84’s “Cold On The Shoulder,” and “Me and My Guitar” in ‘86.

But at least one of his peers thought that Rice sometimes overplayed. Sam Bush, while working on Bela Fleck’s ‘99 project, “The Bluegrass Sessions: Tales from the Acoustic Planet, Vol. 2” said that Rice was coming in at inopportune times.

“The thing is, he would do a bunch of stuff that you didn’t ask him to do,” Fleck told Molly Tuttle in an “Acoustic Guitar Magazine” interview this summer. “Sam Bush would be always like, ‘Hey Tony, you’re not supposed to play there. Your solo is later.’ And I’d be like, ‘Sam, don’t say that. That was so cool. He just came in out of nowhere and added this whole other thing underneath someone else’s thing.’”

But the reality is, in any situation, Rice was the whole other thing, creating an indescribable element that materialized when Rice’s fingers went to work. Rice’s vocals were a part of the magic, but in the early ‘90s, he began to feel the effects of laryngeal dystonia, spasms of the larynx that prevent a person from speaking or singing. The spasms eventually halted his vocal participation.

His magnificent flatpicking skills still kept him performing until 2013, but that fell victim to a crippling case of tennis elbow which Rice diagnosed as just plain wore-outness from overuse of his hands for so many years.

By 2003, Rice was back in North Carolina, where he lived till his death last Christmas.

A tribute

Waldrep never toured or recorded with Rice, but he did get to play with him one memorable night after a long conversation with the guitarist on the way to a gig in 2011. Rice was averse to flying, preferring to drive to his shows. After bonding on the five-hour car ride, Rice invited Waldrep up onstage to play.

“To play with your guitar hero and have him look over with a smile during your solos was a great feeling,” Waldrep remembers. “I felt like I got his stamp of approval.”

Waldrep’s influences included Doc Watson and Norman Blake, as well as his dad, a part-time auto mechanic who played bluegrass on the side. But Rice’s style loomed large in Waldrep’s musical education.

“Tony’s playing was so outside the box that it was very inspiring for someone to realize that they could do their own thing in music, so it didn’t have to be the same as everyone else,” Waldrep said. “Tony Rice was more than an influential guitar player to me. He moved me emotionally with everything he played. It all came from the heart through his fingers on to the strings of the guitar.”

This tribute got its start seven years ago when Waldrep was asked to go in and cut a song for an earlier tribute album to Rice. He got John Cowan, Oteil Burbridge and Benji Shanks to accompany him to Nashville to cut James Taylor’s “Me And My Guitar.” But the project was shelved until Waldrep came up with the idea for this record, adding drumming and song a remix. Waldrep takes over Rice’s guitar slot on the cuts, featuring a dazzling array of artists from a variety of genres.

The version of “Me and My Guitar” on this album is a total makeover from Taylor’s orchestral folk rock live version. Cowan’s incredible vocals takes it into another dimension, almost outshining Rice and accomplices Jerry Douglas, Vassar Clements and Sam Bush’s jazzy bluegrass ‘86 take.

Jimmy Hall’s lead vocal on “Why You Been Gone So Long” presents Hall doing a style far different from his revival preacher shouting Wet Willie frontman days, blasting out rockin’ bluegrass like he’s been doing it his whole career.

“He was asking me what I thought, and I said ‘I don’t have anything in mind for you to do other than just go be Jimmy Hall, do what you would do,’ and that’s exactly what he did,” Waldrep says.

Vince Gill steps up to the mic for the lead vocal on “I’ll Stay Around,” first recorded by Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys in the early ‘50s and recut by Ricky Skaggs on ‘83’s “Sweet Temptation.” Gill shows off his mandolin skills as well on this high-and-lonesome cut.

John Jorgenson’s take on “Cold on the Shoulder” is as head-spinning as Rice’s performance on the original. “I would have to say that he is the finest musician on the planet at doing everything,” Waldrep says. “He just has the right musical attitude, and he’s a great guy as well.”

Recorded at the NuttHouse Recording Studio in Sheffield, Ala., the album has echoes of the Muscle Shoals/Fame studios sound that cranked out so many great soul/R&B records of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Owner Jimmy Nutt worked at Fame recording Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Clarence Carter, The Drive-By Truckers before starting his own shop. Swamper Spooner Oldam adds a nostalgic touch to the proceedings with his piano on Summer Wages.

There’s much more, including Emmylou Harris, Warren Haynes, Radney Foster, John Berry, Jim Lauderdale, Teresa Williams and Larry Campbell and Rodney Crowell.

Even with 21 tracks, Waldrep says he’s got enough interest from people who want to be involved to do another one or more.

“I hope this really exposes Tony to a lot of people who are not familiar and expands the love for his music,” Waldrep says. “If you take Jimmy Hall and Vince Gill and anybody else who’s on this album, when people who are fans of them say, ‘I don’t know who Tony Rice is, but I wanna check him out now that they’ve done this,’ that’s the intention. So we’ll keep rolling as long as there’s interest.”

+7 
Tribute album - Tony Rice

Tony Rice

 News & Record
+7 
Tribute album - "Barry Waldrep & Friends Celebrate Tony Rice"

“Barry Waldrep & Friends Celebrate Tony Rice”

Contact Grant Britt at gbritt1@triad.rr.com.

Want to buy the album?

What: “Barry Waldrep and Friends Celebrate Tony Rice," a tribute album to Tony Rice

Featured artists: Jimmy Hall, Rodney Crowell, Darrell Scott, Marty Raybon, Mike Farris, Kim Richey, Warren Haynes, Vince Gill, Radney Foster, Teresa Williams and Larry Campbell, Jim Lauderdale, John Berry, Patrick Simmons, John Paul White, Jacob Bunton, John Jorgenson, Rory Feek, Donna Hall & Kelli Johnson and John Cowan

Musicians: Barry Waldrep, Emmylou Harris, Tammy Rogers, Andrea Zonn, Aubrey Haynie, Bryan Hall, Caelan Berry, Spooner Oldham, Oteil Burbridge, James “Hutch” Hutchinson, Jason Bailey, Bryn Davies, Scott Vestal, Benji Shanks, Dillon Hodges and Heidi Feek

Where to buy: barrywaldrep.com/store

Track by Track — 'Barry Waldrep and Friends Celebrate Tony Rice'

Here's a rundown of the artists who performed on the tribute album "Barry Waldrep and Friends Celebrate Tony Rice."

"Why You Been Gone So Long"

Featuring: Jimmy Hall

Jimmy Hall is the lead singer and harmonica player for the Southern Rock group Wet Willie and is also the singer for guitarist Jeff Beck. Occasionally, Jimmy performs with Barry Waldrep with their fusion of bluegrass and Southern rock. Waldrep chose this song for Jimmy and insisted that he sing it his way and make it his own. There is no question that he did.

"Song For The Life"

Featuring: Rodney Crowell

Rodney Crowell is a Grammy award winning singer/songwriter and world-class musician. This song was actually written by Rodney and recorded by Tony Rice. Waldrep felt like it was the perfect song for Rodney to do on this project. It is topped off with harmony vocals from Emmylou Harris and Vince Gill.

"10 Degrees and Getting Colder"

Featuring: Darrell Scott

Darrell Scott a multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter and is credited for many hit songs such as "It's A Great Day To Be Alive," "Long Time Gone" and "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive." Darrell chose this song written by Gordon Lightfoot and recorded by Tony Rice. This version speaks with the authenticity that is definitely Darrell Scott. Tony would be proud.

"Blue Railroad Train"

Featuring: Marty Raybon

Marty Raybon is the lead singer of the band Shenandoah, who has had many hits on the country charts. He also spent many years in bluegrass. Waldrep gave Marty several options for songs, and he chose "Blue Railroad Train." This is a Tony Rice favorite for many, and everyone will love Raybon's rich, smooth voice.

"Walk on Boy"

Featuring: Mike Farris

Mike Farris is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter. In 2015, he won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album. He also was excited to get onboard with this project, as he is a huge Tony Rice fan. This is a bare-bones version with Farris' powerful voice with Waldrep on acoustic guitar and mandolin.

"Early Morning Rain"

Featuring: Kim Richey

Kim Richey is one of the best singers in Nashville, and was happy to lend her talents to this project with a song Waldrep chose for her. It is a perfect fit for her, and she is pitch perfect singing it as well.

"Wayfaring Stranger"

Featuring: Warren Haynes

Warren Haynes was a long-time member of the Allman Brothers Band in addition to his band Gov’t Mule. Haynes' musicianship is incredible with a voice that is haunting especially on this song. He is also a huge Tony Rice fan. Haynes chose this song, and John Cowan supplies the harmony vocals.

"I'll Stay Around"

Featuring: Vince Gill

Vince Gill is an all-around do-anything-and-do-it-well kind of guy and the nicest person you will ever meet as well. He has had many hits and awards on his own and is also now a member of the Eagles. Gill definitely knows the difference in how to play different styles of music. His bluegrass roots really shine through on this traditional tune picked out by Waldrep. Gills also plays mandolin on the track.

"Song For A Winters Night"

Featuring: Radney Foster

Radney Foster is a Texas born singer/songwriter and was one half of the duo Foster and Lloyd. Foster has had hits as a solo artist and also had many hit songs recorded by other artists. When Foster was asked to be a part of this, he was beyond excited, as he holds Tony Rice very high on his list of influences. Waldrep had originally picked an up tempo bluegrass standard for him, but a few days later, Waldrep called Foster and suggested this song. They both felt like it was meant to be. It is very moving.

"EMD"

Featuring: Barry Waldrep, Tammy Rogers, John Jorgenson and John Cowan

Waldrep is known mostly for his tenure on the jam band scene, but he has also toured with The Zac Brown Band, Joey and Rory, John Berry and other country acts. His roots are in bluegrass, and he was heavily influenced by Tony Rice. Tammy Rogers is a member of the Grammy Award-winning band "The Steeldrivers." She is also a top session player in Nashville. John Jorgenson is one of the best musicians on the planet, period. He was a founding member of The Hellcasters and The Desert Rose Band and has toured and recorded with more artists than you can think of, including Elton John. John Cowan was lead vocalist and bassist for New Grass Revival and is the bassist for the Dooble Brothers. Waldrep chose this song from the David Grisman Quintet era of which Rice was a part.

"You Were There For Me"

Featuring: Teresa Williams and Larry Campbell

Teresa Williams is one of the most authentic, true-to-herself singers. And Larry Campbell is a super multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter. Both are known for their work with Levon Helm, but the two of them as a duo will make you feel everything that they are playing and singing. Campbell chose this song from when Rice was with Peter Rowan.

"Church Street Blues"

Featuring: Jim Lauderdale

Jim Lauderdale is known for collaborating with Ralph Stanley, Robert Hunter and Buddy Miller. He has also had huge success as a songwriter. Some call him Mr. Americana, but he has roots in bluegrass as well. Waldrep chose this song for Lauderdale to sing, and his voice cuts through with a style all of his own. It’s great to have him on this record.

"This Old House"

Featuring: John Berry

John Berry has one of the best voices in music. He has had major success with hits such as "Your Love Amazes Me," Standing on the Edge of Goodbye" and many other hits. Also, his version of "O, Holy Night" is chilling to hear. He came onboard with this project and sang this song that Waldrep chose for him. Rice performed it with the Rice Brothers. When you hear Berry sing this song, it will bring tears to your eyes. It is very emotional.

"Nine Pound Hammer"

Featuring: Patrick Simmons

Patrick Simmons is a founding member of the Doobie Brothers and an extraordinary finger picking guitarist. Simmons' version of this song is very original, but it pays tribute to Tony. John Cowan also lends his harmony vocals to this track.

"Four Strong Winds"

Featuring: John Paul White

John Paul White is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and was a member of the group "The Civil Wars." He also was co-founder of the record label "Single Lock Records" in the Muscle Shoals area of Alabama. White chose this song, and it really fits well. It is a very smooth vocal on a song recorded by Tony Rice.

"More Pretty Girls Than One"

Featuring: Jacob Bunton

Jacob Bunton is a heavy metal singer and guitarist. He is the singer for Mick Mars (Motley Crue). Waldrep and Bunton met about 20 years ago when Bunton asked Waldrep to play banjo on his upcoming rock/rap CD. Waldrep did, and Bunton started listening to bluegrass after that, especially the Skaggs/Rice album. His version of this song is great, and it really shows what an influence Tony had on him. A guy you never would peg to be into this music, but he loves it and appreciates what Rice did as an innovator.

"Summer Wages"

Featuring: Barry Waldrep, Tammy Rogers and Spooner Oldham

This song started out as a vocal track for Jim Lauderdale, but Jim performed a different song. We already had the track down, so we decided to keep it as an instrumental. Waldrep and Rogers cut the track and then Waldrep had Spooner Oldham come in and add a Wurlitzer to the mix.

"Cold On The Shoulder"

Featuring: John Jorgenson

Jorgenson appears on vocals and mandolin on this song. Waldrep asked him about doing a vocal track and mentioned this one, and Jorgenson said he had done this song live many times. A great version of another song Rice recorded by Gordon Lightfoot.

"Bury Me Beneath The Willow"

Featuring: Rory Feek

Feek is an award-winning singer/songwriter and was half of the country duo Joey and Rory. He has written songs for Clay Walker, Blake Shelton, Tracy Byrd and others. He has also published several books. Feek chose this song to sing as tribute to Tony.

"Where the Soul Never Dies"

Featuring: Donna Hall and Kelli Johnson

Hall is a long time member of the band "Wet Willie" and is sister to Jimmy Hall. She is a powerful vocalist and has also been involved with the Southern rock/bluegrass fusion shows with Jimmy Hall and Waldrep. With roots also in gospel, Waldrep felt like this was a good choice for her, combined with the vocals of Johnson. Johnson performs with Waldrep often and is a great songwriter and musician on her own.

"Me and My Guitar"

Featuring: John Cowan

Cowan is the voice of New Grass, and his vocal range is incredible. Cowan is also the bassist for the Doobie Brothers. Seven years ago, Cowan, Waldrep, Oteil Burbridge and Benji Shanks went into the studio and cut this song, but it was never released. So now, it is part of the 21-song celebration of Tony Rice. Cowan has been closely involved with Rice through the years.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost in 2021

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert