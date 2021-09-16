Big Head Todd and the Monsters cancel annual tour in favor of playing three shows in Greensboro

This year, the group had to cancel its fan tour. They instead opted to come to Greensboro for three concerts.

Kelly Harrill, who is executive vice president of Koury Hospitality Hotels, including Grandover Resort, has known the band for over 15 years and was a fan before that.

“In the middle of COVID, the band realized that they couldn’t do the cruise they usually do for their fans,” Harrill says. “So Rob Squires, the bass player, called and said, ‘We’ve thinking about doing something, but nothing feels good or safe. Do you think we could do something at Grandover and keep it intimate and kind of take over the hotel and do it in a safe environment?’”

Harrill was happy to make that happen.

“We planned it last spring. It sold out in a day. About 240 really close friends and fans from across the country and about 50 local people,” he said. “We didn’t want more than that. We wanted to keep it safe.”

The group will play private shows at Grandover on Thursday and Friday nights and a public show at Piedmont Hall on Saturday.