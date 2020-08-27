If Bill S. Preston, Esp. (Alex Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) had hopped in a time machine and set a course for August 2020, they might have one word for the pandemic-laden world they found: "Bogus!"
This week, Bill and Ted return on a mission to elevate the depressed national mood to “excellent,” if only for 91 minutes. That’s the runtime of “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” the long-awaited third movie in the franchise. The film arrives 29 years after the first sequel, thanks to a decade-long bodacious journey to bring the truly iconic, “non-heinous” duo back to the screen.
Bill and Ted may be in their 50s, but they’re still on a mission to write the music that will unite the world. Except now, the entire universe and existence as we know it depends upon their success. The high-stakes nature of the premise channels the fraught reality of 2020: We need a vaccine. They need a song.
“We honestly wish the movie wasn’t so timely,” says Winter, 55, who is also a producer of the film.
But Bill and Ted may just offer a momentary antidote to the pandemic blues. “Face the Music” embraces the spirit of the first two buddy comedies and is rooted in a simple appeal to the better nature of humankind. As Bill and Ted would say, “Be excellent to each other” (and party on, social distancing permitting).
Winter cemented his place in film history in 1989 with a starring role in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” From the jump, Bill, an oblivious but well-meaning high school student in a cropped sweatshirt, joined with the similarly clueless but enthusiastic Ted to make a “most outstanding” team whose special brand of California lingo became enshrined in pop culture alongside their time-travel saga.
These unlikely young heroes from San Dimas, Calif., entered the slacker movie pantheon the moment George Carlin blasted in from the future to send them through time in a phone booth.
In the first film, they meet the likes of Beethoven, Napoleon, Joan of Arc, Genghis Khan and Socrates (aka “So-crates”) just so they can figure out their presentation for history class. If Ted fails and his father sends him to military school, their heavy metal band Wyld Stallyns won’t write the music that will one day inspire the creation of a utopian society.
In the 1991 sequel “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” the friends travel to the fiery depths of hell and come back, guitars blazing, to win the Battle of the Bands.
For Winter, a third film meant he could reunite with Reeves on screen, but also get back in front of the camera.
The actor who gave us Bill S. Preston, Esq. has spent the last 25 years working as a director. His documentary films span the worlds of politics, tech, music and Hollywood, from “The Panama Papers” (2018), which covered the unprecedented journalistic undertaking to uncover global corruption; to “Deep Web” (2015), about Silk Road, an online black market; to the Napster chronicle “Downloaded” (2013) and “Showbiz Kids,” a film released in July on HBO that examines the legacy of child actors, a subject with which Winter is intimately familiar.
His next is “Zappa.” The film, due out Nov. 27 on-demand, follows the life of iconoclast singer-songwriter Frank Zappa.
Winter pressed pause on acting following the second “Bill & Ted” after co-writing and directing the 1993 dark comedy “Freaked.”
“I’d been acting nonstop since I was a little kid, and I wanted to be out of the public eye and just have some normalcy for a bit,” he says. The actor-director has three sons in middle school, high school and college. During the pandemic, Winter has been playing camp counselor and math teacher to his fifth grader.
About 10 years ago, the writers of “Bill & Ted” began to talk about bringing back the famous duo. “Face the Music” director Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”), who has been attached to the project for seven years, shot the film in 37 days.
“He’s a supremely gifted filmmaker in his own right,” he says of Winter. “I asked him why he didn’t direct it and he said, ‘Dude, I can’t be in it and direct at the same time.’”
At the audition for the first film, Reeves and Winter struck up a friendship that continues more than 30 years later.
“It was a case of two very young artists who came from very similar backgrounds,” Winter says of his strong bond with Reeves. “I came up doing theater. He came up doing theater. Our family, our mothers were both in the arts. We had similar tastes in movies and literature and theater. We both rode motorcycles. We both played music. And when you’re young and you sort of just hit L.A., it’s very isolating. It’s very competitive. It was very uncommon to make friends with the people that you’re auditioning against every day. I think we just kind of gravitated towards each other. He remained for years one of the only actors that’s one of my very closest friends.”
Despite Winter’s chemistry with Reeves, “Bill & Ted” almost didn’t get released (“heinous!”). But the movie proved to be a sleeper hit, and has since surpassed its original “teen movie” designation, Kroopf says.
“In reality, it was one of those movies that played much more broadly,” Kroopf says. “People who loved it when they were kids showed it to their kids and their kids loved it.”
This time around, Bill and Ted’s strategy to save the universe involves getting everyone — not just the people in San Dimas, but across the globe — to act in unison.
It’s a welcome message during the pandemic, says actor William Sadler, who reprises the role of Death, or the Grim Reaper, from the second film.
“That’s how we fix this,” he says. “You get together by, ‘I love my neighbor enough to put a mask on when I go out.’ That’s how you fix it, by behaving as if the whole world is a small town. We really need each other to get through this.”
The classic Bill and Ted formula never dies, Kroopf says: Something bad happens to them, “they get really upset for about 30 to 45 seconds,” then they get back up and give it their best shot.
“It can sound corny and certainly no one usually wants to watch comedy with a message, but it’s part of the zeitgeist,” Parisot says. “They’re iconically hopeful and optimistic and never give up. How can you not like that?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.