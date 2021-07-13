'Blippi The Musical' coming to Tanger Center

GREENSBORO - Children's YouTube sensation Blippi will bring "Blippi The Musical" to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 12.

"Blippi The Musical" brings the vivacious, energetic and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing, and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

The Tanger Center is located at 300 N. Elm St. Tickets for the 2 p.m. show start at $31. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com.

Blippi has taught millions of kids counting, colors and letters. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with more than 200 million views per month and billions in total across 139 countries and 7.4 million followers.

Stevin John is the creator of Blippi and acts as the writer and creative force behind the Blippi character. John does not appear in the live show.

Fans can visit blippithemusical.com for tour dates, ticket information, and meet and greet packages.