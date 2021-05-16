5 Black comic book creators with 5 ways of seeing this inclusive superhero moment

Favorite character of color: The Thing. Even though he was a white man, in my mind he was basically a Black person because people judged him by his outward appearance and reacted to him like he was a monster.

Geoffrey Thorne: Writer of “Green Lantern” and “King in Black: Black Panther”

On the industry: The absorbing of [comics] companies by big entertainment companies is changing some of the rules about who gets to pick who tells their stories. Those companies are interested in the mass audience, and the mass audience is diverse. So they’ve figured out, finally, that Black folks have money to spend. The optics on who’s writing that story does get execs thinking, because they’re greedy, about who they’re going to hire to tell those stories. I don’t always think that’s good. I certainly want to go with the best writer. But the best writer was sometimes a person who didn’t get the job because they were Black. So if the pendulum shifts a little bit back to these people who’ve never had a voice before, I’m fine with it for a while. Why not?

Favorite character of color: The Prowler.