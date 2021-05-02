Author among those participating in upcoming Greensboro Bound festival

John Hart, the author of six New York Times bestsellers, will be among those participating in the upcoming Greensboro Bound festival, which is being held virtually May 13-16.

Fans of Hart — a Davidson College graduate — won’t be surprised that in his latest book, “The Unwilling,” he makes his mark again with the raw, intimate story of a family rocked by the Vietnam War and drugs, prison and the profound love at any cost that only blood ties can inspire.

The patriarch is a detective in a rural suburb of Charlotte. The hero (and villain, at times) is his estranged son Jason, a hardened and highly trained Marine who has come back from the war disgraced by a dishonorable discharge and a prison term for drugs.

The second brother, Jason’s twin, died bravely in Vietnam, his loss scarring the family forever. The youngest brother, Gibby, looked up to his brothers and is willing to forgive whatever wartime acts Jason has committed. The parents can’t help but compare the three young men with such different personalities and outcomes.