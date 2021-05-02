 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Author among those participating in upcoming Greensboro Bound festival
0 comments
Greensboro Bound

Author among those participating in upcoming Greensboro Bound festival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John Hart, the author of six New York Times bestsellers, will be among those participating in the upcoming Greensboro Bound festival, which is being held virtually May 13-16.

Fans of Hart — a Davidson College graduate — won’t be surprised that in his latest book, “The Unwilling,” he makes his mark again with the raw, intimate story of a family rocked by the Vietnam War and drugs, prison and the profound love at any cost that only blood ties can inspire.

The patriarch is a detective in a rural suburb of Charlotte. The hero (and villain, at times) is his estranged son Jason, a hardened and highly trained Marine who has come back from the war disgraced by a dishonorable discharge and a prison term for drugs.

The second brother, Jason’s twin, died bravely in Vietnam, his loss scarring the family forever. The youngest brother, Gibby, looked up to his brothers and is willing to forgive whatever wartime acts Jason has committed. The parents can’t help but compare the three young men with such different personalities and outcomes.

When Jason gets out of prison, he looks up his little brother, who has been guarded fiercely by his bereaved mother well into high school and is innocent in the ways of girls and the world. Jason inevitably gets Gibby tangled up in something that seems harmless at first, but it builds into a foreboding terror involving dangerous prison enemies of Jason. Suddenly both Jason and Gibby become suspects in a horrific killing at the center of all these forces.

Hart’s writing is tense and powerful. His references to the war’s atrocities and mental and physical costs ring true, helping explain the shroud of silence that enveloped so many returning veterans of the time. Add a layer of prison corruption, unthinkable villains and a shocking magnitude of cruelty and you have a novel that you’ll be thinking about for a long time after you turn the final page.

BOOK-UNWILLING-REVIEW-MCT
St. Martin's Press

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Want to read it?

"The Unwilling," by John Hart (St. Martin's Press, 384 pages, $27.99)

More about Greensboro Bound

The annual Greensboro Bound literary festival will be held virtually from May 13 to 16.

Titled "21 Conversations," the festival plans conversations between North Carolina authors with authors from around the globe on a collection of varied topics. The schedule can be found at greensborobound.com/.

Attendees will need to register on the festival's website to access links for pre-recorded events, and to sign up for live Zoom events and workshops, Program Manager Jessica Beamon said.

Those authors include Nnedi Okorafor, Roxane Gay, Candacy A. Taylor, former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins, John Hart, Allan Gurganus and Bakari Sellers.

Viewers likely will be inspired to buy a book as well. Downtown bookseller Scuppernong Books partners with the festival.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yankees legend and son of Italy: Pioneering ‘Poosh ‘Em Up’ Tony Lazzeri
Books

Yankees legend and son of Italy: Pioneering ‘Poosh ‘Em Up’ Tony Lazzeri

“Tony Lazzeri: Yankees Legend and Baseball Pioneer” by Lawrence Baldassaro; University of Nebraska Press (352 pages, $34.95) ——— Before DiMaggio, there was Lazzeri. A home run hero, Tony Lazzeri was essential to the Yankees’ legendary Murderers’ Row. A son of immigrants, he broadened the game’s appeal and gave millions of Italian-Americans a role model. He was a shy, serious gentleman who did ...

Ohio State professor Elissa Washuta pens personal essays in 'White Magic'
Books

Ohio State professor Elissa Washuta pens personal essays in 'White Magic'

Anytime Elissa Washuta thought she was holding back or not using her true voice while writing and editing her new book “White Magic,” she channeled the energy of the creator of the cult classic TV show “Twin Peaks.” “If I ever felt like doing something safe, I’d think, ‘If David Lynch was allowed to make ‘Twin Peaks’ Season 3 as he did for Showtime, surely I can have a little bit of a time ...

Book review: Baldacci’s postwar ‘Gambling Man’ is a PI for all times
Books

Book review: Baldacci’s postwar ‘Gambling Man’ is a PI for all times

"A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci; Grand Central Publishing (448 pages, $29) ——— International best-selling author David Baldacci — best known for his hard-charging contemporary thrillers — takes a step back into the past with “A Gambling Man,” his second, hard-charging historical thriller featuring World War II veteran Aloysius Archer. Set in 1949, the post WWII era is as much a character as ...

W.W. Norton will take Blake Bailey books out of print
Books

W.W. Norton will take Blake Bailey books out of print

W.W. Norton is taking out of print the polarizing “Philip Roth: The Biography” and the 2014 memoir “The Splendid Things We Planned,” both by Blake Bailey, after recent allegations of sexual misconduct against the writer. “Norton is permanently putting out of print our editions of ‘Philip Roth: The Biography’ and ‘The Splendid Things We Planned,’ Blake Bailey’s 2014 memoir,” a spokeswoman for ...

Review: 'That Good Night,' by Sunita Puri
Books

Review: 'That Good Night,' by Sunita Puri

"That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour" by Sunita Puri; Penguin (320 pages, $16.99, paperback) ——— Over the past few decades, Americans have begun to understand that doctors' work doesn't always mean curing or preventing disease. Palliative and hospice care, which only became distinct medical subspecialties in 2006, center on providing comfort and improving the quality of ...

Michelle Zauner of Philly's Japanese Breakfast has a new memoir born of grief and a new album full of joy
Books

Michelle Zauner of Philly's Japanese Breakfast has a new memoir born of grief and a new album full of joy

PIHLADELPHIA — Before Michelle Zauner wrote "Crying in H Mart," her heartbreakingly beautiful memoir about grief, food, and her Korean American identity, she had already created two works of art about losing her mother, Chongmi, to cancer in 2014: the Japanese Breakfast albums "Psychopomp" and "Soft Sounds from Another Planet." "Psychopomp" opens with "In Heaven," with a verse about the family ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "A Gambling Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: — 2. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News